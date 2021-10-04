Mahindra Thar gets 75,000 bookings in year since launch, millennials power SUV

Interestingly, 50% of all bookings have been for the variants with automatic transmission while a significant 25% of bookings have been for the petrol model. All of these factors have helped the second-generation Thar emerge as the country's largest-selling 4WD.

(Also read: Full drive review of Mahindra Thar)

The latest Mahindra Thar was launched on October 2 of 2020 amid much fanfare. At launch, the Thar AX variant was priced starting ₹9.8 lakh and the luxury-oriented Thar LX started at ₹12.49 lakh. Interestingly, the first unit of Thar was auctioned for RS 1.10 crore with the proceeds being given to charity.

There has been an overwhelming response for the Thar which soon led Mahindra to increase production capacity even if the waiting period for some of the more popular variants extend to several months.

Mahindra Thar engine and transmission choices:

Thar 2020 is offered with BS 6-compliant engine options. This includes the new 2.0-litre mStallion150 petrol engine as well as the trusty 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit. The former offers 150 bhp of power and has 300 Nm of torque. The diesel unit belts out 130 bhp of power and offers 300 Nm of torque.

Apart from the six-speed manual gearbox, Mahindra played smart to also bring in a six-speed automatic unit on the new Thar.

Mahindra Thar seat layout and cabin highlights:

Thar 2020 is offerd with soft-top, hard-top and a convertible roof option. It is made available with layout for five with forward-facing seats and parallel bench seats as optional. But most noticeable are the feature lists which have received major updates. A drizzle-resistant infotainment screen, roof-mounted speakers, 3.5-inch digital driver display, rear AC vents and other such additions have helped Thar achieve larger acceptance.

Mahindra Thar colour options:

Thar is available in six colour options. These are Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige, Aqua Marine.