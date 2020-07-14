At a time when Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Verna have built a commanding lead in the sub-compact SUV segment, Mahindra XUV300 has quietly made quite a bang and has been deemed the safest car on Indian roads between 2014 and 2020 by car safety ratings agency Global NCAP.

Global NCAP's safety ratings for cars on Indian roads covered 38 vehicles in the past six years and eventually crowned XUV300 as the leader based on the combined occupant safety rating it managed to score.

(Also read - 10 safest cars for Indian roads: Mahindra, Tata Motors dominate the list)

XUV300 had managed a five-star safety rating for adult occupancy and four-star rating for child occupancy. "This is a proud moment for us at Mahindra. Earlier this year, the XUV300 was rated by GNCAP as the safest vehicle in India and now it has been recognized as the safest vehicle over the last six years," said Veejay Nakra, CEO - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra. "This demonstrates our strong commitment towards vehicle safety and is a big leap forward for the Indian automotive industry."

The XUV300 offers several segment-first safety features like seven airbags - including knee airbag, dual front, side and curtain, disc brakes on all four wheels, front and rear parking sensors and heated ORVMs. Additionally, it features auto-dimming IRVM, Electronic Stability Program, ABS and EBD as standard, front and rear fog lamps et cetra.