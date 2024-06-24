HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Thar 5 Door Likely To Make Debut On August 15. Here’s What To Expect

Mahindra Thar 5 door likely to make debut on August 15. Here’s what to expect

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2024, 14:47 PM
Follow us on:
Mahindra's highly anticipated Thar five-door variant, potentially christened the "Thar Armada" based on recent trademark filings, is expected to hit s
...
Mahindra Thar 5 door spy shots
The Mahindra Thar 5 door is slated to arrive on August 15, 2024 and will be a lifestyle vehicle positioned above the ₹15 lakh mark (Instagram/cars_universe_yt)
Mahindra Thar 5 door spy shots
The Mahindra Thar 5 door is slated to arrive on August 15, 2024 and will be a lifestyle vehicle positioned above the ₹15 lakh mark

One of the most anticipated car launches for this year is the Mahindra Thar five door. If reports are to be believed, the Mahindra Thar 5 door will be launched on August 15, 2024. It is expected to be called ‘Thar Armada’ as the brand filed a patent for the moniker.

Extensive testing has provided a glimpse of what to expect. The Thar Armada ditches the three-door layout for a more practical five-door setup, achieved by extending the wheelbase. This not only improves ingress and egress for rear passengers but also hints at potentially increased cargo space.

Visually, the Mahindra Thar Armada retains the rugged appeal of its three-door sibling while incorporating some distinctive elements. Recent spy shots reveal a fresh set of circular LED headlights with projector setups, replacing the rectangular units of the current Thar. The signature fender-mounted marker lights and fog lamps remain, but the grille undergoes a subtle redesign, exuding a more aggressive stance.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar SUVs get stuck on beach in Gujarat as Insta reel stunt goes awry

The rear gets a makeover too, with new LED taillights replacing the existing ones. The alloy wheels boast a new design and are expected to measure 18 inches, although lower variants might stick with steel wheels.

The extended wheelbase and additional doors are the most significant changes, transforming the Thar Armada into a more family-friendly off-road companion.

What else is known?

Previous spy shots have revealed that the Mahindra Thar Armada will ditch the old infotainment system for a modern touchscreen unit, likely borrowed from the Mahindra XUV 3XO and boasts automatic climate control for improved cabin comfort. Even the steering wheel gets a refresh, adopting the design from the Scorpio N.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar's transformational journey: From utility to modern appeal

But Mahindra isn't stopping there. They're potentially taking the sunroof game a step further by offering a panoramic sunroof in the top-end variant, making it the only ladder-frame SUV in India to do so. Mid-spec versions might still get a single-pane option.

Mahindra Thar 5-door
Mahindra Thar Armada will get a new set of LED headlamps in the front whereas the three-door Thar uses halogen units. (Facebook/ Sandeep Sreeram)
Mahindra Thar 5-door
Mahindra Thar Armada will get a new set of LED headlamps in the front whereas the three-door Thar uses halogen units. (Facebook/ Sandeep Sreeram)

Safety is also a priority with the inclusion of potential ADAS Level 2 features like lane-keep assist and forward-collision warning. To cater to diverse preferences, Mahindra might offer three wheel designs: steel for base models, alloys for mid-spec trims, and diamond-cut alloys for the top-end.

(Upcoming cars in India)

The Mahindra Thar Armada will likely retain the familiar engine options - a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-liter diesel unit. Both engines are expected to be paired with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive configurations are also anticipated.

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2024, 14:47 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Thar Scorpio XUV 3XO mahindra mahidnra xuv 3xo mahindra scorpio n mahindra thar armada mahindra thar

