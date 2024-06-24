Mahindra Thar SUVs get stuck on beach in Gujarat as Insta reel stunt goes awry

Two men were booked by Gujarat Police for driving their Mahindra Thar SUVs into the sea at Mundra in Kutch, Gujarat, recently. A video has gone viral where the two Thar SUVs were seen stuck in sand and deep water on the coast as the owners struggled to recover them. According to reports, the duo tried to pull off the stunt to shoot Instagram reels on the capability of the iconic off-road SUV. The two SUVs were pulled out of the water with help from locals later.

The incident took place in Bhadreshwar near Mundra last weekend. The two drivers of the SUVs, both local, were seen trying to pull the Thar out of the deep water and sand. The SUVs, one in red and the other in white, were submerged up till the wheel arches forcing water to to get inside the vehicles. The wheels of the SUVs were stuck in the sand beneath which prevented the duo to pull off their stunt.

Munda Marine Police took note of the public stunt and seized both the Thar SUVs after they were recovered from water with help from local residents. Both the drivers absconded after the incident leaving their vehicles at the spot. The police are trying to track them down through the registration number of the two vehicles. Both have been booked by the police with FIRs filed under IPC sections 279 and 114 as well as under the Motor Vehicles Act sections 177 and 184.

The IPC section 279 is punishable for those found driving a vehicle in a negligent manner and endangering human life. One may face imprisonment of up to six months and a fine of ₹1,000, or both. It is similar to the section 184 under the Motor Vehicles Act. Under the Motor Vehicles Act section 177, one may face sanctions and punishments for violating numerous traffic offences.

Mahindra Thar: Price, features, engines explained

The Thar is a lifestyle SUV from the Mahindra stable which offers off-road credentials. It is priced between ₹11.35 lakh and ₹17.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and rivals Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha in its segment. Under the hood, the SUV gets both petrol and diesel engines. The 2.2-litre diesel engine can churn out 130 bhp of power and 300 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to both manual and automatic transmission options. It also offers features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

