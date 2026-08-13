Mahindra Scorpio N pickup launching tomorrow: What to expect from Toyota Hilux alternative

Mahindra is expected to unveil the production-spec Scorpio N Pickup in Mumbai tomorrow as part of its Independence Day product showcase. The pickup is set to enter a category where the Toyota Hilux is one of the established names.

However, the upcoming pickup is expected to be positioned as a more affordable alternative. First shown as a concept in 2023, the Scorpio N-based pickup has since been undergoing development and testing.

Ahead of the anticipated debut, earlier road tests had already provided a first look at the truck’s production-oriented design and offered clues about what Mahindra could bring to the segment. Here's what to expect from the new upcoming offering:

Expected design elements

A production-spec test mule spotted earlier had a noticeably different front-end from the Scorpio N SUV. Earlier prototypes had used the SUV’s fascia, but the later test vehicle featured a larger grille, slimmer headlamps and C-shaped LED daytime running lights.

The design appeared closer to the Global Pikup Concept revealed by Mahindra, with vertically arranged fog and cornering lamps replacing the concept’s vertical LED strip. The tail section was also seen with vertically oriented LED tail lamps and a high-mounted stop light on the tailgate.

The rear load bed is expected to be one of the pickup’s key differences from the Scorpio N. While its final dimensions remain unknown, the bed appeared substantial and could be positioned alongside other mid-size pickups such as the Hilux.

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Expected interior and features

Inside, Mahindra is expected to carry over much of the equipment from the recently updated Scorpio N. The pickup could feature a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 540-degree camera system.

Other expected equipment includes Level-2 ADAS, driver drowsiness detection, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging and powered and ventilated seats.

(Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants)

Expected powertrain

The Scorpio N Pickup is likely to share its powertrain with the SUV. Mahindra could initially offer its 2.2-litre diesel engine, which develops up to 173 bhp and 400 Nm.

A 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission are expected, while the company’s 4XPLOR four-wheel-drive system could give the pickup additional off-road capability.

Pricing will be crucial

The biggest question beyond specifications could be where Mahindra positions the Scorpio N Pickup. With the official unveiling expected tomorrow, Mahindra is likely to reveal the remaining details, including the final design, specifications, variants and pricing.

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