Limited-run BMW M3 CS Touring launched globally with 550 bhp. Is India calling?

The BMW M3 CS Touring has been launched for the global markets and it will be sold as a limited-run high-performance model. Based on the M3 Competition Touring station wagon, the M3 CS Touring offers weight savings alongside increased performance and a revised chassis. This is the first-ever station wagon to bear the CS (Competition Sport) moniker and comes exclusively with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox mated to its twin-turbo inline six-cylinder engine.

As is the case with most modern CS models, BMW has gone all-out with its use of carbon fibre components on the new car. This has been done to improve weight savings and the automaker says M engineers were able to reduce 15 kg, resulting in a 1,850 kg kerb weight. This makes it 625 kg lighter than the M5 Touring, its bigger sibling with the plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain. Carbon fibre components on the new M3 CS Touring include the front splitter, air intakes, bonnet, mirror caps, and rear diffuser.

Aside from getting lighter, the M3 CS Touring puts on a more aggressive look. It gets the modern kidney grille design with red highlights and is fitted with yellow DRLs. The car rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear forged wheels as standard and gets ceramic brakes as an optional add-on. There are four colour options available: British Racing Green, Laguna Seca Blue, Sapphire Black, and Frozen Solid White. The M3 CS Touring is treated with a glossy black roof and a spoiler with red highlights. Notable, the new model lacks a carbon fibre roof option

BMW M3 CS Touring: Interior and features

The BMW M3 CS Touring features a widescreen curved display, a three-spoke flat-bottomed Alcantara steering wheel, and M Carbon bucket seats.

BMW has carried over the carbon fibre treatment inside the M3 CS Touring’s cabin with M Carbon bucket seats fitted as standard. These are electrically adjustable with heating function and are optional on the regular M3 Touring. The paddle shifters, interior trim, and centre console are treated in carbon fibre as well. The M3 CS Touring’s interior brings a driver-focused cockpit and features the BMW Curved Display powered by BMW Operating System 8.5. The display seamlessly integrates a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment display.

The cabin is upholstered in Merino leather and the driver gets a flat-bottomed three-spoke steering wheel. Wrapped in soft-touch Alcantara, it bears a red centre marker at the 12 o’clock position. The M3 CS Touring further features red CS badging all around the car.

BMW M3 CS Touring: Engine and performance

The BMW M3 CS Touring is driven by a 3.0-litre inline-six engine mated to an eight-speed automatic. This twin-turbocharged unit churns out 550 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 650 Nm of peak torque at 2,750 rpm, marking a 20 bhp increase over the standard M3 Touring. Power is sent to all four wheels with BMW M xDrive and the car sprints from a standstill to 100 kmph in 3.5 seconds, with its top speed capped at 300 kmph.

The BMW M3 CS Touring is priced from £120,600 (approximately ₹1.08 crore) and will be made in a limited run at the BMW Group Plant in Munich. At present, there are no official plans to bring the station wagon to India, but deliveries will commence in March 2025 globally.

