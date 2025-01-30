HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today January 30, 2025: Auto Recap, Jan 29: Ola Gen 3 Electric Scooter Revealing Date, Honda Opening New Electric 2 Wheeler Plant And More
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 30, 2025: Auto recap, Jan 29: Ola Gen 3 electric scooter revealing date, Honda opening new electric 2-wheeler plant and more

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 30 Jan 2025, 08:29 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to
...
Ola Electric Gen-3 e-scooter lineup
Latest news on January 30, 2025: Ola Electric Gen-3 e-scooter lineup was first showcased at the Ola Sankalp 2024.
Ola Electric Gen-3 e-scooter lineup
Latest news on January 30, 2025: Ola Electric Gen-3 e-scooter lineup was first showcased at the Ola Sankalp 2024.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
30 Jan 2025, 08:29 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Jan 29: Ola Gen 3 electric scooter revealing date, Honda opening new electric 2-wheeler plant and more

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 30 Jan 2025, 08:29 AM IST

Similar Stories

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.