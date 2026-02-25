Lexus LX recalled in India over potential gearbox software fault

The flagship luxury SUV from Japanese automaker Lexus has issued a voluntary recall for its flagship SUV, the LX, over a potential gearbox software fault. Approximately 117 Lexus LXs have been recalled in India, with vehicles subject to recall being manufactured from March 6, 2025, to September 29, 2025.



Lexus LX: Reason for Recall





As per the Japanese luxury automaker, the issue resides in its 10-speed automatic gearbox. The company stated that the Lexus LX relies on linear solenoids for gear shifts. It further stated that the failure of one of the solenoids will lead to the engine revving much higher than the intended limit before changing the gear.

The problem could lead to reduced power delivery or even damage inside the transmission. In some cases, it could result in the leakage of transmission fluid in the Lexus LX.

Lexus LX Recall: Resolution of the issue

Authorised dealerships, in order to fix this issue, will update the ECM (electronic control module) that manages both the engine and transmission. Moreover, the required software will be updated in the flagship SUV by Lexus as part of the voluntary recall.

Furthermore, it is expected that the owners of the affected Lexus LX models would be contacted by the dealers. However, customers can check with their nearest service centres to check if their model is affected and is included in the recall.

Voluntary Recall: Toyota Land Cruiser 300

Since the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 and Lexus LX are built on the same platform, the flagship Toyota SUV has faced similar issues, with 969 units of the Land Cruiser 300 being issued a voluntary recall. The Land Cruiser 300 that was manufactured between September 4, 2024 and September 30, 2025 have been recalled regarding the potential fault in its automatic transmission, much like the Lexus LX.

