Lexus LX 500d deliveries commence in India

Lexus has initiated the deliveries of its luxury SUV, the new Lexus LX 500d, throughout India. The LX 500d has garnered a positive reception in the Indian market, indicating the increasing demand for luxury SUVs. Lexus presented the LX 500d at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and officially launched it in March with a starting price of ₹3 crore ex-showroom.

Lexus India has recently introduced a flexible and unique Lexus Luxury Care service package, which includes Comfort, Relax and Premiere options that are available in 3 years / 60,000 Km or 5 years / 100,000 Km or 8 years / 160,000 Km.

The newly updated Lexus LX 500d is available in two variants. The LX 500d Urban variant comes with a price tag of ₹3 crore, whereas the all-new LX 500d Overtrail, which is the more rugged version, is priced at ₹3.12 crore. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, India.

Hikaru Ikeuchi, President of Lexus India, said, “We are truly grateful for the enthusiastic response from our guests to the new Lexus LX 500d. This sets a new benchmark in its segment and marks an important chapter for Lexus in India, reinforcing our commitment to a multipath way approach, providing a diverse range of mobility solutions that cater to the evolving lifestyles of our guests while moving towards a more sustainable tomorrow. We remain devoted to enriching our guests’ ownership journey by offering exceptional products and experiences, driven by our spirit of innovation and craftsmanship."

