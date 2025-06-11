HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Lexus Lx 500d Deliveries Commence In India

Lexus LX 500d deliveries commence in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Jun 2025, 11:56 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • The 2025 Lexus LX 500d is the only diesel offering in the brand’s lineup. It uses a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine.

The updated Lexus LX 500d arrives with more features and a new Overtrail variant with a more rugged look
The updated Lexus LX 500d arrives with more features and a new Overtrail variant with a more rugged look
View Personalised Offers on
Lexus LX arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Lexus has initiated the deliveries of its luxury SUV, the new Lexus LX 500d, throughout India. The LX 500d has garnered a positive reception in the Indian market, indicating the increasing demand for luxury SUVs. Lexus presented the LX 500d at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and officially launched it in March with a starting price of 3 crore ex-showroom.

Lexus India has recently introduced a flexible and unique Lexus Luxury Care service package, which includes Comfort, Relax and Premiere options that are available in 3 years / 60,000 Km or 5 years / 100,000 Km or 8 years / 160,000 Km.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Lexus Lx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus LX
Engine Icon3346 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 2.82 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Lexus Lbx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus LBX
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 45 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus NX
Engine Icon2494 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 68.02 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Lexus Lm (HT Auto photo)
Lexus LM
Engine Icon2487 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 2.10 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Lexus Ux (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus UX
Engine Icon1987 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Lexus Rx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus RX
Engine Icon2487 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 95.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The newly updated Lexus LX 500d is available in two variants. The LX 500d Urban variant comes with a price tag of 3 crore, whereas the all-new LX 500d Overtrail, which is the more rugged version, is priced at 3.12 crore. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, India.

Hikaru Ikeuchi, President of Lexus India, said, “We are truly grateful for the enthusiastic response from our guests to the new Lexus LX 500d. This sets a new benchmark in its segment and marks an important chapter for Lexus in India, reinforcing our commitment to a multipath way approach, providing a diverse range of mobility solutions that cater to the evolving lifestyles of our guests while moving towards a more sustainable tomorrow. We remain devoted to enriching our guests’ ownership journey by offering exceptional products and experiences, driven by our spirit of innovation and craftsmanship."

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 11 Jun 2025, 11:56 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.