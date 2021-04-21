Land Rover Defender has looks to intimidate, wins World Car Design of the Year

Land Rover Defender has been honoured with the 2021 World Car Design of the Year award and the SUV becomes the third from Land Rover to win this particular crown after Range Rover Velar (2018) and Range Rover Evoque (2012).

The latest Land Rover Defender is the most capable Defender ever made by the car maker and while it claims to stay true to its biggest strength of being a go-anywhere machine, it has also been designed to look the part. With an enormous road presence and solid SUV-like visual highlights, the Defender has found many takers the world over and here in India as well.

The Defender holds on to its authentic design cues while still appearing like a fresh - and intimidating - SUV.

Launched in India earlier this year, the Defender has minimal front and rear overhangs to ensure solid approach and departure angles. An upright stance and Alpine light windows give it a familiar yet updated look even as the side-hinged rear tailgate and externally mounted spare wheel lend it an intimidating trait. "New Defender is influenced by its past but is not constrained by it and we are delighted it has been honoured with this award," said Gerry McGovern Obe, Chief Creative Officer at Jaguar Land Rover. "Our vision was to create a 21st century Defender by pushing the boundaries of engineering, technology and design while retaining its renowned DNA and off-road capability."

(Check out more pics of Land Rover Defender)

Based on a completely new D7X platform, the latest Defender brought in to India runs on a 2.0-litre four cylinder petrol engine which is known to develop 292 bhp and 400 Nm. The transmission option includes an 8-speed gearbox with Land Rover’s Terrain Response all-wheel-drive unit.

In terms of cabin updates, the SUV comes with Pivi Pro infotainment system with over-the-air updates, a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster, head-up display (HUD). The car can be had with either five, six or seven seat options.

In India, Defender was launched at a starting price of ₹73.98 lakh (ex showroom).