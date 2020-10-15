In pics: All-new Land Rover Defender goes on sale in India 7 Photos . Updated: 15 Oct 2020, 01:36 PM IST HT Auto Desk Deliveries of the Land Rover Defender 110 will begin immediately while deliveries of the Defender 90 range will commence from Q1 of FY 2021-22. 1/7Land Rover has officially launched the all-new Defender SUV in India at a starting price of ₹73.98 lakh for the Defender 90 range and ₹79.94 for the 110 model. Bookings for the SUV have already commenced. (Ex-showroom prices) 2/7The new-gen Defender is based on a completely new D7X platform which, as per Land Rover, is the stiffest platform ever made by the company till date. The SUV has been tested for over 1.2 million kilometers with over 45,000 individual tests. 3/7The new Defender sports a max payload of 900 kg and a massive wading depth of 900 mm. It also gets a completely overhauled Terrain Response 2 system and air suspension. 4/7To aid its off-road prowess, the Defender gets an approach angle of 38 degrees, off-road breakover angle of 28 degrees (31 degrees on Defender 90) and off-road departure angle of 40 degrees. 5/7The all-new Defender runs on a 2.0-litre four cylinder petrol engine which is known to develop 292 bhp and 400 Nm. The transmission option includes an 8-speed gearbox with Land Rover’s Terrain Response all-wheel-drive unit. 6/7On the inside, the SUV gets Pivi Pro infotainment system with over-the-air updates, a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster and head-up display (HUD). The car can be had with either five, six or seven seat options. 7/7The Defender brand has been launched in India for the first time since the company entered the market in 2009. It has been introduced in the country as a completely built unit (CBU).