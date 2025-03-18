Kia to hike prices by 3% from 1st April. Here's which cars will get more expensive…

Kia India has announced a 3 per cent price hike for its cars starting April 1st, 2025. The manufacturer says that the price increase will be applicable across its complete model lineup. The Korean carmaker is attributing the decision to rising commodity prices and escalating supply chain costs.

Currently, Kia offers models like the Sonet, Carnival, Carens, EV9, Seltos, Syros and the EV6 in India. While the exact price increase for each model will be announced closer to the implementation date, prospective Kia buyers may consider booking their vehicles before April 1st to avoid the price hike.

In February, Kia India announced that it achieved a year-on-year growth of 23.8 per cent. The company sold 25,026 units in the month, compared to 20,200 units sold in February 2024. However, the manufacturer has made the decision to hike pricing amid its competitors announcing similar price increments.

Kia India sold 5,245 units of the Syros in the month of February and currently has over 20,000 bookings for this new subcompact SUV. The Kia Sonet emerged as the bestselling model with 7,598 units sold, followed closely by the Seltos with 6,446 units. The Carens MPV demonstrated remarkable consistency, dispatching 5,318 units last month, while the new Carnival garnered positive attention with 239 units sold. In terms of exports, Kia shipped 2,042 units to over 70 international markets in February.

Official statement from Kia India

Addressing the price revision, Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Kia India, stated: “As a brand committed to providing exceptional value and quality to our customers, we have always strived to offer the best vehicles at competitive prices. However, due to the rising costs of commodities and input materials, we will be increasing prices by up to 3 per cent across all Kia models, effective from April 1, 2025. While we understand that price adjustments can be challenging, this decision has been made to ensure we can continue delivering the high-quality, technologically advanced vehicles that our customers expect from Kia."

He further emphasised that Kia is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs to keep the price hike as manageable as possible for customers.

