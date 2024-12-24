Kia Syros booking begins on January 3. Which variant should be your pick

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Kia Syros was unveiled in India just a few days back as the South Korean automaker's latest SUV The Kia Syros come joining the lineup which already has models like the Seltos, Sonet, Carens and Carnival. The newly introduced SUV comes as a sub-four metre model and will be positioned between Kia Seltos and Sonet, offering the customers a wider choice. It will target the consumers who seek an SUV offering features more than the Kia Sonet but don't want to spend the amount Seltos commands.
Also Read : Upcoming cars in India
With the pricing of the Kia Syros slated to be announced next month, bookings of the SUV will commence from January 3. As Kia has unveiled this SUV, it comes with a plethora of lass-leading features and additional rear space over the Kia Sonet. Also, the SUV comes with a fresh design, which would help Kia to grab more eyeballs in the highly competitive and bulging Indian SUV market, where it will compete with some tough rivals from Tata Motors, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra.
Also Read : The battle of Kias: Syros wages war of features. But will Sonet become first casualty?
While Kia Syros' pricing details are yet to be disclosed, the variant details are already available. Here is a quick and comprehensive look at which variant of the SUV offers what.
Kia Syros HTK is the base variant of the SUV range. It gets halogen headlamps, 15-inch steel wheels, shark fin antenna. It also sports silver skid plates at the front and rear. Inside the cabin, the Kia Syros HTK sports dual-tone grey and black semi-leatherette upholstery. Features include a 12.30-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless phone connectivity, a reverse camera with dynamic guidelines, power-adjustable mirrors and windows, rear AC vents, door curtains and four Type-C USB charging ports. Powering the SUV is a 1.0-litre petrol engine, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.
The HTK (O) trim of the Kia Syros sits above the HTK variant. This trim comes equipped with features such as roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, auto-folding power-adjustable mirrors, passenger-side seat back pocket. It runs on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
Kia Syros HTK+ is the variant that sits above the HTK (O). This variant gets 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. It also comes with blue and grey dual-tone upholstery. The interior sports a split folding rear seat with a reclining function. It also comes with cruise control. It is the first trim of the Syros that offers an automatic gearbox alongside a manual transmission. Powering the SUV is a 1.0-litre GDi turbocharged petrol engine. The AT variant gets features such as a push start-stop button, follow me home function for the headlamps, drive modes, and an electric parking brake.
The HTX trim of the Kia Syros gets features such as LED headlamps and LED taillights. Inside the cabin, it gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shifter. Other features include ventilated front seats, one-touch up and down functionality for all windows, rear wiper. The automatic transmission version of this trim gets a paddle shifter.
The HTX+ variant is the second top trim of the Kia Syros SUV. It has features like 17-inch alloy wheels, puddle lamps, dual-tone grey and orange cabin theme, sporty pedals, 64-shade ambient lighting, a fully digital instrument cluster, climate control, Harman Kardon sound system, air purifier and a dashcam. Additionally, it gets ventilated rear seats, an automatic iRVM, and a wireless phone charger. On the safety front, it gets rear disc brakes. The HTX+ variant is only available with the six-speed automatic transmission for diesel and a seven-speed DCT for petrol motor.
This is the top trim of the Kia Syros SUV. The most expensive trim of the SUV gets a level 2 ADAS suite and a 360-degree surround view camera as additional features over the HTX+ trim. Also, just like the HTX+ variant, it is only available with the six-speed automatic transmission for diesel and a seven-speed DCT for petrol motor.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.