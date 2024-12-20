Kia Syros SUV debuts: Boxy in design, packed with features to the brim

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 20, 2024

Kia has officially unveiled the new Syros SUV in India ahead of launch in January 2025

Measuring just under 4 metres, the Syros will be positioned as a premium sub-compact SUV

The Syros offers unique design with its front facre drawing inspiration from the EV9

It is evident from the vertical LED DRLs and cube-shaped LED headlights

 Check product page

It gets bolder at the sides with large wheel arches which house 17-inch alloys

At the rear, the Syros gets vertical LED taillights and a chunky bumper

The Syros offers boot space of up to 465 litres which is larger than what the Sonet offers

The dashboard is dominated by a dual-screen setup and simplistic centre console

It gets 360 degree camera, level 2 ADAS, 6 airbags, TPMS as safety features

It also gets panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, ventilated seats on both rows among key features
Check out the detailed walk-around video the Syros to know more about the new SUV
Click Here