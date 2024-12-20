Kia Syros SUV debuts: Boxy in design, packed with features to the brim

Kia has officially unveiled the new Syros SUV in India ahead of launch in January 2025
Measuring just under 4 metres, the Syros will be positioned as a premium sub-compact SUV
The Syros offers unique design with its front facre drawing inspiration from the EV9
It is evident from the vertical LED DRLs and cube-shaped LED headlights
It gets bolder at the sides with large wheel arches which house 17-inch alloys
At the rear, the Syros gets vertical LED taillights and a chunky bumper
The Syros offers boot space of up to 465 litres which is larger than what the Sonet offers
The dashboard is dominated by a dual-screen setup and simplistic centre console
It gets 360 degree camera, level 2 ADAS, 6 airbags, TPMS as safety features
It also gets panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, ventilated seats on both rows among key features