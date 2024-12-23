Kia Syros to be a major launch in 2025. Key features it offers that Sonet doesn’t have

Kia India unveiled the Syros SUV in India just a few days ago, which comes as a major product in the country's passenger vehicle market. The new SUV is positioned between the Sonet and the Seltos . Kia has already grabbed a sizeable share of the Indian passenger vehicle market's utility vehicle space with its offerings such as the Seltos, Sonet, Carens etc. The Kia Syros aims to further ramp up the South Korean auto giant's effort to grab a bigger chunk of the country's SUV market.

The Kia Sonet competes with some tough rivals such as Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Mahindra XUV 3XO; while the Kia Seltos rivals the competitors like Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate etc. With the Kia Syros, which will be available for bookings from January 3 next year, the carmaker is aiming to challenge models on both the side of the Seltos and Sonet. It comes with a fresh design language and an upgraded feature list. The Syros is aiming to be a more upmarket model than the Kia Sonet.

The Kia Syros has some key features that are not available on the Kia Sonet. Here is a quick look at the features that are missing on the Sonet, but available in Kia Syros.

Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: Dimension

Dimensionally, the newly introduced Kia Syros measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,805 mm in width, and 1,680 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,550 mm, while the SUV has a boot storage of 465 litres. On the other hand, Kia Sonet has a length of 3,995 and a width of 1,790 mm. The sub-compact SUV has a height of 1,642 mm and a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. It also comes with 385 litres. Kia Syros comes wider and taller than the Sonet, while it also has a longer wheelbase and bigger boot space than its sibling.

Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: Features

When the top-spec variants of the Kia Syros and Kia Sonet are compared, both the SUVs get dual digital screens combining the touchscreen infotainment systems and instrument cluster. Besides that, both the Kia Syros and Kia Sonet also come with a full LED lighting package, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, connected car technology, push start-stop button, ambient lighting, 360-degree surround view camera, ADAS suite, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) etc.

However, the Kia Syros comes with a level 2 ADAS suite, which is an upgraded version of the Kia Sonet. Additionally, the Syros also comes with reclining second-row seats with ventilated back support, and an eight-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, which are not available in the Sonet. The touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster onboard the Kia Syros are bigger than the Kia Sonet. Moreover, the Syros also comes with a dual-pane sunroof, side parking sensors and wireless phone mirroring technology, which are not available in the Kia Sonet.

