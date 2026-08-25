Kia Sorento spotted undisguised ahead of Sept 4 launch

The upcoming Kia Sorento has been spotted testing completely undisguised on Indian roads, giving us an early look at the India-spec premium three-row SUV ahead of its official launch on September 4, 2026. The sighting comes just days after Kia revealed the first official images of the Sorento and confirmed that production of the SUV has begun at its Anantapur manufacturing facility.

The latest sighting was captured in a video shared on Instagram by becarladka. The exact location has not been confirmed, although the SUV is believed to have been spotted near Anantapur, where Kia manufactures the India-spec model. The Sorento was seen being driven on public roads without any camouflage, providing a clear view of its exterior ahead of the launch.

2026 Kia Sorento

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Kia Sorento spotted undisguised: What does it look like?

The undisguised Sorento appears largely in line with Kia's global design language, with a tall and upright stance giving it the proportions expected from a premium three-row SUV. At the front, it gets Kia's large Tiger Nose grille finished with a three-dimensional pattern and outlined with brushed-aluminium detailing.

The front-end also features vertically arranged LED headlamps along with Kia's Star Map-inspired LED DRLs. The turn indicators are positioned horizontally, while the vertically stacked lighting elements give the SUV a distinctive face.

The side profile follows a boxy design, with muscular wheel arches, brushed-aluminium detailing on the fenders and roof rails. The SUV seen in the video also features dual-tone machine-cut wheels, which are expected to be 19-inch alloy wheels.

At the rear, the Sorento gets vertically positioned LED tail lamps, a broad and muscular bumper and an electric tailgate. Overall, the undisguised SUV appears to have a more premium and substantial road presence than the heavily camouflaged test vehicles seen earlier.

Kia Sorento India: Hybrid and diesel powertrains

Kia has already confirmed that the Sorento will be offered in India with both hybrid and diesel powertrains. The hybrid version will be particularly significant for the brand as it will be Kia India's first hybrid SUV to feature all-wheel drive in India.

Kia has not yet revealed the complete India-specific technical specifications. However, the latest report on the undisguised vehicle states that the hybrid version is expected to use a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a strong-hybrid system, with outputs of around 238 hp and 380 Nm. The diesel version is expected to use a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine producing around 202 bhp and 440 Nm. We have already seen this engine on the Kia Carnival. These figures should still be treated as unconfirmed until Kia releases the official specifications.

2026 Kia Sorento Interior

Kia Sorento to get premium features

The Sorento is expected to sit at the top of Kia India's ICE SUV range and will bring a long list of premium features. Previously spied cabin images and the latest reports point to a dual-tone black-and-beige interior with features such as ventilated seats, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, a Bose audio system, ambient lighting, wireless charging and a large 12.3-inch touchscreen paired with a digital driver's display.

The India-spec SUV is also expected to feature Level 2 ADAS and other advanced safety and convenience technologies. Kia has separately confirmed that the Sorento will introduce its new Kia AI Assistant based on Live Generative AI. The India-spec Sorento will be the first Sorento globally to receive this technology.

Kia Sorento India launch and production

Kia has commenced production of the India-spec Sorento at its Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh, with the first locally produced unit already rolling off the production line. Kia's Indian facility began mass production in 2019 and currently has an annual production capacity of around 300,000 units.

The Sorento will officially launch in India on September 4, 2026, and bookings are already open. Kia has positioned the SUV in the premium three-row segment, where it is expected to rival models such as the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron and Jeep Meridian. However, it is expected to be priced much lower.

Kia is yet to announce the India-specific variants, prices and the complete specification list. More details are expected to be revealed at the launch.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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