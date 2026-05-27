Kia Sorento bodyshell spotted, localisation likely underway

Kia’s plans for the Indian market could soon extend beyond the Seltos , as new developments suggest the Sorento SUV is moving closer to launch. A bodyshell of the upcoming SUV has now been seen being transported in India, strengthening expectations that the company may assemble the model locally instead of importing it as a fully built unit.

The latest sighting differs from earlier road tests involving camouflaged prototypes. This time, the unpainted shell of the SUV was captured on a transport trailer, indicating that Kia could already be evaluating assembly-related operations. Such activity usually points towards a CKD-based introduction, which allows manufacturers to assemble imported kits locally and potentially control costs better.

Kia Sorento localisation for Indian market underway pic.twitter.com/FRUIVCCuWr — Aditya (@ADI7YAK) May 24, 2026

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New flagship SUV for Kia

Once introduced, the Sorento is expected to become Kia’s most expensive combustion-engined SUV in India. The company’s current SUV range in the country is led by the Seltos, but the Sorento would target buyers seeking a larger, more premium three-row offering.

The SUV is expected to enter a segment occupied by premium monocoque rivals such as the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian. Its expected pricing may also overlap with ladder-frame SUVs, including the Toyota Fortuner and MG Majestor.

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Dimensions, cabin and features

Internationally, the Sorento comes with a length of 4,815 mm and a wheelbase measuring 2,815 mm. The SUV is also 1,900 mm wide and offers ground clearance of up to 208 mm. Kia is expected to offer it with three rows of seating and a feature-heavy cabin focused on comfort and technology.

Expected equipment includes twin 12.3-inch displays, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, powered tailgate and dual-zone climate control. The SUV could also get Level-2 ADAS functions, connected car features, a Bose audio system, wireless charging and a 360-degree camera system.

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Plug-in hybrid expected

For India, Kia is likely to introduce the Sorento with a plug-in hybrid powertrain using a 1.6-litre petrol engine. Overseas versions of this setup produce a combined 261 bhp. The system also uses a 13.8 kWh battery pack, enabling an electric-only driving range of around 55 km.

Kia has not officially confirmed the India launch timeline yet, although the Sorento is currently expected to arrive sometime by late 2026 or during 2027.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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