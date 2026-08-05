Kia Sorento's India debut confirmed for September 4th

Kia India has officially confirmed that the Sorento will make its India debut on September 4, marking the arrival of the brand's new flagship internal combustion SUV. Few days ago, Kia released the official first teaser of the premium three-row SUV, confirming its long-awaited entry into the Indian market.

The Sorento will be positioned above the Seltos in Kia's India lineup and is expected to strengthen the brand's presence in the premium SUV space. While the teaser does not reveal many design details, it confirms that Kia is preparing to expand its SUV portfolio with a more premium offering.

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Once launched, the Sorento is expected to compete with rivals such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron, and Honda ZR-V.

Official pre-bookings already underway

Kia India has started accepting pre-bookings officially for the Sorento. However, even before its official debut, select Kia dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings for the Sorento also.

According to dealer sources, unofficial booking amounts vary depending on the outlet. Some dealerships are reportedly accepting bookings for ₹51,000, while others are asking for as much as ₹1 lakh. Prospective buyers should verify the refund policy and booking terms with their respective dealership before making any payment.

Dealer sources also indicate that deliveries could begin around October 2026, with waiting periods expected to range between six and eight months.

Also Read : What to expect from the India-bound Kia Sorento hybrid

Kia Sorento likely to be locally assembled

The upcoming Sorento is expected to be assembled in India, a move that could help Kia price the SUV more competitively in the premium three-row segment. Although the company has not revealed pricing details, local assembly is expected to make the Sorento a stronger rival to established competitors.

Hybrid and diesel powertrains expected

Kia has not yet confirmed the engine options for the Indian market, but the Sorento is expected to be offered with both strong-hybrid petrol and diesel powertrains.

The global hybrid model combines a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor to produce a combined output of around 230 hp and 380 Nm. Power is transmitted through a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The diesel version available overseas is powered by a 2.2-litre engine that develops around 202 hp and 440 Nm. Internationally, the SUV is available with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, although Kia has not confirmed which versions will be introduced in India.

Multiple seating configurations on offer

The Sorento is also expected to offer multiple seating layouts to cater to different buyer requirements. Depending on the variant, the SUV is likely to be available in 5-seat, 6-seat and 7-seat configurations, making it a versatile choice for both family buyers and those looking for a premium touring SUV.

With its official debut now locked in for September 4, the Kia Sorento is set to become one of the most significant premium SUV launches of the year, bringing fresh competition to India's growing three-row SUV segment.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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