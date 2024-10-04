Kia Carnival vs Toyota Innova HyCross: Which MPV should you buy?

Kia India recently introduced the new generation of the Carnival in the Indian market. This is the second generation of the MPV that comes to India through the CBU route. The previous generation of the Carnival was a direct rival to the Toyota Innova HyCross . Selecting between the two MPVs can be a bit difficult considering the huge price difference. So, here is a quick comparison between the two.

Kia Carnival vs Toyota Innova HyCross: Pricing

The outgoing version of the Kia Carnival was priced at ₹33 lakh ex-showroom. Now, the new generation of the Kia Carnival costs ₹63.90 lakh ex-showroom. When compared, the top-end trim of the Toyota Innova HyCross costs ₹30.98 lakh ex-showroom.

Kia Carnival vs Toyota Innova HyCross: Specs

Just like the previous generation, the new Carnival is also being offered with just a 2.2-litre diesel engine that puts out 191 bhp of max power and 441 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

On the other hand, the Innova HyCross is offered with a 2.0-litre hybrid petrol engine. The engine itself puts out 171 bhp and 209 Nm whereas with the hybrid system, the combined power output jumps to 182 bhp. Both powertrains come mated to a CVT automatic transmission.

Kia Carnival vs Toyota Innova HyCross: Dimensions

The Innova Hycross measures 4,775 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, 1,795 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. The Carnival is substantially longer, wider and also has more wheelbase. It measures 5,155 mm in length, 1,995 mm in width, and 1,775 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 3,090 mm. Both MPVs have 18-inch alloy wheels.

