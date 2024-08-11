HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Own A Hybrid Car? Key Tips On How To Maintain It

Own a hybrid car? Key tips on how to maintain it

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Aug 2024, 12:19 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Just like petrol or diesel vehicles, hybrid cars too need to maintain a maintenance schedule.
Hybrid vehicles
Just like petrol or diesel vehicles, hybrid cars too need to maintain a maintenance schedule.
Hybrid vehicles
Just like petrol or diesel vehicles, hybrid cars too need to maintain a maintenance schedule.

Hybrid cars have been finding an increasing level of popularity in the Indian market amid the rising concern about the environment and vehicular emission's impact on that, tightening emission norms and growing focus on electrification. Hybrid cars offer a bridge between the two different propulsion technologies, which are - electric powertrains and internal combustion tech. Also, the hybrid powertrain technology has been known for being fuel-efficient and environment-friendlier compared to the ICE tech.

While hybrid vehicles combine both ICE and electric propulsion technologies, there is a perception that these vehicles require different types of maintenance work. Also, there are perceptions that being electrified vehicles, the hybrid cars don't require conventional maintenance like ICE-powered vehicles.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki awaits policy for diverse clean tech, plans EVs and hybrid cars

To sum it up, hybrid vehicles need to follow a maintenance schedule just like petrol and diesel vehicles. Being an electrified vehicle and having an electric motor and battery onboard, these vehicles command more expensive and efficient maintenance work.

Here are the key tips to maintain a hybrid vehicle, which will ensure the car will run longer period smoothly.

1 Check, replace or top up fluids

Just like ICE vehicles, hybrid cars too come with a combustion engine and several other components that are the same. Hence, the need for changing or topping up the essential fluids like engine oil, brake oil, transmission oil, coolant, wiper fluid etc is the same in hybrid vehicles as the ICE vehicles. Make sure to check these fluid levels periodically and replace or top up accordingly.

2 Check the tyre grooves

Make sure to check the grooves on the tyres to ensure they are not weary and teary at a significant level, which can impact the performance and safety of the vehicle adversely. This strategy applies to hybrid vehicles in the same manner as same as the ICE and electric vehicles.

3 Inflate tyres properly

Make sure to keep the tyres properly inflated. Over inflation or under inflation of the tyres can impact the overall performance and safety of the vehicle. Always make sure to inflate the tyres with the manufacturer recommended air pressure.

4 Check battery health

A hybrid car's battery pack is vital for the vehicle's fuel efficiency and longevity. Make sure to check the battery's health parameters such as the charge level to ensure it is functioning optimally. Also, it is advised to get the battery health inspected by a certified technician to identify any issues early.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.50 - 18.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
5 Inspect brakes and suspension

Inspect the brakes and suspension for any discrepancies. While brakes play a crucial role in the vehicle and its occupants' safety, the suspension set up plays a key role in ensuring ride comfort for the vehicle's occupants. Make sure to inspect the brakes and suspension set up periodically to ensure they are in optimum condition.

First Published Date: 11 Aug 2024, 12:19 PM IST
TAGS: Hybrid car electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.