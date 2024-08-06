HT Auto
Own a CNG car? Here are key essential tips to maintain it

By: HT Auto Desk
06 Aug 2024, 13:15 PM
  • While CNG cars are economical, maintaining a CNG car also becomes very important given the safety hazards they possess.
The Indian automobile market is price-sensitive, with fuel efficiency remaining the prime consideration for every car customer. This is led to the rise of CNG powered vehicles. Other than their economical feasibility, CNG-run cars emit significantly less than a petrol or diesel automobile. This article will explain you on how to service your CNG car when you are using one and looking for the CNG auto safety and maintenance guide.

While CNG cars are economical, there is a part associated with its drawbacks. CNG, when compared to petrol, is a highly flammable gas, and even a small leakage from the CNG cylinder or fuel line may result in serious accidents. This makes the maintenance of CNG cars very important when it comes to safety.

1

Check spark plugs

CNG car spark plugs differ from those running on petrol. You need to ensure the fitment of the correct spark plugs in your vehicle running on CNG. Now, in a CNG plug, the gap between the actual spark source and the plug end metallic tip is less compared to normal plugs. You should go for a fitted CNG spark plug and get it replaced every 10,000 km or six months.

2

Cleaning throttle body

This valve connects your car's air filter to the intake. While following CNG car maintenance tips, ensure cleaning or replacing your air filter and also properly clean the throttle body for the smooth functioning of the air intake.

3

CNG reducer filter cartridge replacement

These are the filter cartridges: Reducer filter and Low-Pressure filter. The CNG reducer filter cartridge and the CNG low-pressure filter cartridge are replaced at regular intervals together with the O-rings. For best performance, change the reducer filter cartridge every 40,000 kilometres, and the low-pressure filter cartridge every 20,000 kilometres.

4

Check the CNG tank

Another critical tip for CNG car maintenance is to check your CNG cylinder regularly. Hydro testing of the CNG cylinder has been made mandatory nowadays and should never be ignored. Moreover, avoid running your car continuously on low CNG since this might cause damage in the valves, and in the worst scenario, an explosion. Last but not least, change the old or worn-out valves of your cylinder.

5

Renewal of CNG compliance plate

Now, the new CNG Compliance Plate comes fitted with a QR code that you can scan to receive all the records of your CNG cylinder. Coming away from technical CNG car maintenance tips, here are a few to enhance your ownership experience: Make sure that you get your cylinder inspected only by a government-certified agency. They should provide you with a test report along with the new CNG Compliance Plate. Remember, an expired CNG Compliance Plate will attract heavy fines.

First Published Date: 06 Aug 2024, 13:15 PM IST
TAGS: car maintainence tips cng car cng

