Hybrid cars are increasingly getting traction in Indian PV market

Published Aug 06, 2024

The significantly better fuel economy and lower cost of ownership are enhancing appeal of hybrid cars in India

Here are some key tips to maintain a hybrid car

Just like petrol or diesel vehicles, hybrid cars too need to maintain a maintenance schedule

The ICE engine onboard a hybrid car needs timely oil replacement

Make sure to keep the tyre properly maintained just like any other car

Make sure to check and top up all other essential fluids in a hybrid car

Keeping the brake system at its optimum level is also essential

Ensure all the softwares are up to date in a hybrid car

Maintaining a hybrid car is similar to maintaining a petrol or diesel car
