The significantly better fuel economy and lower cost of ownership are enhancing appeal of hybrid cars in India
Here are some key tips to maintain a hybrid car
Just like petrol or diesel vehicles, hybrid cars too need to maintain a maintenance schedule
The ICE engine onboard a hybrid car needs timely oil replacement
Make sure to keep the tyre properly maintained just like any other car
Make sure to check and top up all other essential fluids in a hybrid car
Keeping the brake system at its optimum level is also essential
Ensure all the softwares are up to date in a hybrid car
