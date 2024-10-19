HT Auto
Kia Carnival fuel efficiency revealed

Kia Carnival fuel efficiency revealed

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Oct 2024, 17:00 PM
  • Kia Carnival comes in just one colour option and one variant. It is priced at 63.90 lakh ex-showroom.
Kia Carnival
The 2024 Kia Carnival Limousine has arrived in India through the Completely Knocked-Down (CKD) route and is being offered at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>63.9 lakhs. The bookings for the Carnival had been opened prior to the launch and the luxury MPV gathered close to 2,800 bookings in the period.
The new generation Carnival is being offered in the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit. The Carnival now gets a significantly larger interior and comes with a seven seater configuration.
At the rear of the Kia Carnival is an all LED L-shaped tail-lamp which is connected by a light bar. The tailgate is electrically-powered and gets smart opening functionality.
At the front are L-shaped LED headlamps just like what's at the rear, paired with LED daytime running lamps as well. There are four projector LED setups in each headlamp to illuminate the road ahead. The headlamp wraps around to the fenders and also extends to the other side making an almost connected headlamp look as well.
The wheels are diamond cut and also get an all new design in black and chrome finish. They measure 18-inches in size and get a 235/60 section. The overall wheelbase of the 2024 Carnival is 3090 mm this time.
At the front of the vehicle is a ‘Tiger Nose’ grille with a chrome lining along the bottom and sides. Overall, the luxury limo is over 5 metres in length. It is offered in two colour options including a Glacier White Pearl and Fusion Black only.
The interior gets dual-tone treatment with options for colours such as Navy with Misty Gray and Tuscan with Umber. There are multiple conveniences on offer in the new Carnival's cabin including two 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and driver's info, a dual sunroof and much more.
The last row seats three and all three seats get a head rest, 3-point seat belts and air-conditioning vents. The last row seats include a 60:40 split functionality as well. Two seats at the rear get ISOFIX child seat mounting options also.
The second row features two luxurious captain seats which can be folded to get access to the last row. These captain seats get leg support, massaging, heating, and ventilation. In the second row the AC vents on the roof also get a temperature control option.
The steering wheel is a 4-spoke one and the front of the car gets dual zone climate control systems. The car comes with ADAS functionality, 12 speakers by Bose and electronically powered front seats.
Kia Carnival is offered in just one variant that too comes as a CKD in India.
Kia India launched the new generation of the Carnival in the Indian market. It comes to our shores through the Completely Knocked Down or CKD route and is priced at 63.9 lakh ex-showroom. It now has an all-new design along with new features while the engine stays the same. Now, Kia has unveiled that the Carnival will deliver a claimed fuel efficiency of 14.85 kmpl.

What are the specifications of the Kia Carnival?

The 2024 Kia Carnival comes with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that generates 190 bhp and 441 Nm of torque. This powertrain is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and operates with a front-wheel drive system. The same engine was present in the earlier model. It is important to note that while the Indian market exclusively offers the diesel variant, international models also provide an option for a 3.5L V6 petrol engine.

What are the dimensions of the Kia Carnival?

The Carnival measures 5,155 mm in length, 1,995 mm in width and 1,775 mm in height with roof rails. It has a wheelbase of 3,090 mm.

What are the features of the Kia Carnival?

The 2024 Carnival is equipped with an impressive array of features, including dual panoramic curved displays that consist of a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen offering wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paired with a corresponding 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. Additionally, it boasts a 12-speaker Bose sound system and an 11-inch heads-up display (HUD). Noteworthy other features on offer are powered and ventilated seating in both the first and second rows, wireless phone charging capabilities, three-zone climate control, and electrically operated sliding doors, along with advanced connected car functionality.

(Read more: Kia EV9 brings its flagship electric SUV to India: 5 things to know)

What is the market positioning of the Kia Carnival?

With the new price of 63.9 lakh ex-showroom, the Carnival is positioned between Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Vellfire.

First Published Date: 19 Oct 2024, 16:48 PM IST
MPV Carnival Kia Kia India

