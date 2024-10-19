Kia Carnival fuel efficiency revealed

Kia India launched the new generation of the Carnival in the Indian market. It comes to our shores through the Completely Knocked Down or CKD route and is priced at ₹63.9 lakh ex-showroom. It now has an all-new design along with new features while the engine stays the same. Now, Kia has unveiled that the Carnival will deliver a claimed fuel efficiency of 14.85 kmpl.

What are the specifications of the Kia Carnival?

The 2024 Kia Carnival comes with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that generates 190 bhp and 441 Nm of torque. This powertrain is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and operates with a front-wheel drive system. The same engine was present in the earlier model. It is important to note that while the Indian market exclusively offers the diesel variant, international models also provide an option for a 3.5L V6 petrol engine.

What are the dimensions of the Kia Carnival?

The Carnival measures 5,155 mm in length, 1,995 mm in width and 1,775 mm in height with roof rails. It has a wheelbase of 3,090 mm.

What are the features of the Kia Carnival?

The 2024 Carnival is equipped with an impressive array of features, including dual panoramic curved displays that consist of a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen offering wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paired with a corresponding 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. Additionally, it boasts a 12-speaker Bose sound system and an 11-inch heads-up display (HUD). Noteworthy other features on offer are powered and ventilated seating in both the first and second rows, wireless phone charging capabilities, three-zone climate control, and electrically operated sliding doors, along with advanced connected car functionality.

What is the market positioning of the Kia Carnival?

With the new price of ₹63.9 lakh ex-showroom, the Carnival is positioned between Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Vellfire.

