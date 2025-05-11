Kia Carens Clavis vs Carens: Here's what separates the two Korean MPVs

Kia has taken the wraps off the all-new Carens Clavis —a more premium take on the familiar Carens MPV. While both models cater to families looking for space and versatility, the Clavis aims to deliver added luxury, advanced tech, and a stronger SUV-inspired identity. Here's a breakdown of the most notable differences in terms of design, cabin experience, and specifications.

While both models cater to families looking for space and versatility, the Clavis aims to deliver added luxury, advanced tech, and a stronger SUV-inspired identity

Kia Carens Clavis vs Carens: Design

Visually, the Carens Clavis takes a bolder approach compared to the more traditional design of the Carens. Drawing from Kia’s “Opposites United" design philosophy, the Clavis sports more upright styling, L-shaped LED DRLs connected by a light bar, and distinctive ‘Ice Cube’ headlamps reminiscent of Kia’s global electric vehicles. The bumpers are more sculpted, giving it an SUV-like stance.

Also Read : Kia Carens Clavis bookings open

The rear also gets a refresh with a connected LED tail-lamp layout dubbed the 'Starmap'. The Carens, on the other hand, carries a more MPV-focused design with simpler lines and softer curves. The Clavis rolls on larger 17-inch alloy wheels with a different design, while the standard Carens gets 16-inch units. A new Ivory Silver shade exclusive to the Clavis further sets it apart.

Kia Carens Clavis vs Carens: Cabin & features

Inside, the Carens Clavis gets a major tech upgrade. A dual 26.6-inch display unit spans the dashboard, merging the digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen into a seamless panel. It also brings in luxury features like a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, an integrated air purifier, and a premium Bose audio system—none of which are available in the regular Carens.

Another standout addition is the segment-first powered, one-touch folding mechanism for the second-row seat, making third-row access far easier. Safety gets a big boost as well, with the Clavis debuting Kia’s Level 2 ADAS suite. Features like autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, and a 360-degree camera are all included. In contrast, the Carens sticks to basic safety equipment like a rear-view camera and standard driver aids.

Also Read : Kia Carens reduced to a single variant after new Carens Clavis' unveil

Kia Carens Clavis vs Carens: Specifications

Mechanically, the Carens and Carens Clavis are identical in terms of powertrain offerings: a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The Clavis does increase its appeal factor by offering the turbo-petrol engine with a manual transmission, giving customers more choice between a sportier drive or a more affordable choice.

Whereas the engines are the same, the Clavis depends heavily on high-end packaging and is a notch higher than the standard Carens when it comes to technology and user experience.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: