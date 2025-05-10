Kia Carens reduced to a single variant after new Carens Clavis' unveil

Following the Kia Carens Clavis unveil, Kia India has removed most variants of the Carens MPV. Currently, the carmaker has only listed the basic Premium (O) seven-seat variant at Rs. 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom). This trim is available with all three engine options, although it comes solely with a manual transmission.

However, it is crucial to note that dealers might still have stock of other variants and may offer discounts, which can vary. It's advisable to check with your nearest dealership for potential offers and discounts.

Kia indicated that both the Carens and Carens Clavis would be sold, suggesting that the pre-update Carens would see a reduction in variants to maintain a price gap with the Clavis. This strategy is expected to position both models pricing-wise distinctly. Additionally, this shift may align with the commercial market variant of the Carens.

Kia Carens: Interior and convenience

The cabin features a dual-tone design with indigo blue accents. There are multiple features included in the MPV for convenience, such as 2nd Seat ‘One Touch Easy Electric Tumble’, roof flush second and third row diffused AC vents, second row 60:40 split seats with sliding, reclining and tumble function, third row 50:50 split seats with reclining and full flat folding, ISOFIX child anchor, 5 USB Type-C ports, electrically adjustable ORVM with turn signals, keyless entry with burglar alarm. There is an 8.0-inch touchscreen above the central console for entertainment and information with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality.

Kia Carens: Safety features

Safety features include the Hi-Safety package, including 6 airbags, ESC, VSM, BAS, HAC, DBC (Downhill Brake Control), all-wheel disc brakes, Highline TPMS, rear parking sensors and ABS. The Carens previously had an extensive variant list on the top-spec X-Line variant available only with automatic transmissions for both petrol and diesel engines.

Kia Carens: Colour options

Although most variants have been discontinued, the Carens is still being offered in the original seven colour options. These include Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Clear White and Pewter Olive.

