Cyclone Dana is threatening massive damage in West Bengal and Odisha

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 24, 2024

The tropical cyclonic will make landfall on October 25, threatening severe storm and heavy rainfall in these states

This could result in flood-like situation in many areas across West Bengal and Odisha

If you own a car and live in any of the areas that lies in the storm's trajectory, here are some key tips to ensure safety of your vehicle

Avoid parking the car in open during storm

Try to park the car in a covered parking spot

Avoid driving through waterlogged roads

Avoid parking car under a tree or power lines

Parking the car in low-lying areas with waterlogging problem should be avoided

Avoid parking the car next to a building that is not in good shape

Make sure to keep your car's insurance policy document handy
