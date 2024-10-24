The tropical cyclonic will make landfall on October 25, threatening severe storm and heavy rainfall in these states
This could result in flood-like situation in many areas across West Bengal and Odisha
If you own a car and live in any of the areas that lies in the storm's trajectory, here are some key tips to ensure safety of your vehicle
Avoid parking the car in open during storm
Try to park the car in a covered parking spot
Avoid driving through waterlogged roads
Avoid parking car under a tree or power lines
Parking the car in low-lying areas with waterlogging problem should be avoided
Avoid parking the car next to a building that is not in good shape
Make sure to keep your car's insurance policy document handy