Looking for an affordable MPV? Here's why you should wait for the Kia Carens facelift

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Mar 2025, 13:00 PM
  • The Kia Carens facelift will likely come with updated features and a more robust safety kit.
Kia Carens
The Carens takes cues from an SUV, making it look bold and have road presence.
Kia Carens
The Carens takes cues from an SUV, making it look bold and have road presence.

If you're looking for an affordable MPV that's practical and convenient, then you might already have considered options like the Kia Carens, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and the Toyota Rumion. However, these MPVs have been available in the market for quite some time now. If you're seeking a fresher option, then you might want to consider waiting for the facelifted Kia Carens. The new Carens is slated to launch in April for the Indian markets, with the price announcement in June.

Here are five key changes you can expect on the upcoming Kia Carens MPV:

1 Design

According to recently uploaded spy shots of the MPV's test mule, the 2025 Kia Carens is expected to feature an updated front fascia. This would include redesigned headlights, updated LED daytime running lights (DRL) and a slightly changed front bumper. Even with these changes, the overall shape and silhouette of the Carens would remain the same. We can also expect to see some newly redesigned alloy wheels and all-new LED taillamps.

2 Safety

In terms of safety, the Kia Carens can be fitted with more features this time in line with the competition. The MPV may get 6 airbags as standard, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, etc. 

There is also a possibility of a 360-degree camera along with a complete suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) being included this time on the Carens too.

3 Features

The features and the interior of the facelifted Kia Carens could get a proper makeover. The changes will include redesigned AC vents, an updated centre console and a seat upholstery with a different theme. 

It is also probable that the car maker would utilise the dual 12.3-inch digital displays as well as the panoramic sunroof from the Kia Syros and include it for the Carens as well.

4 Engine

The upcoming Kia Carens will not see any mechanical changes and is most likely to use the same powertrain as its predecessor. The current powertrain options available for the Kia Carens are a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Out of these, the naturally aspirated petrol engine gets a six-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol motor is available in two transmission options including a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT. On the other hand, the diesel engine comes mated to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

5 Price

The pricing of the Kia Carens is expected to rise slightly with all of the new additions to the features and aesthetics of the MPV. However, the pricing will stay competitive to the Carens' market rivals. Kia has always been a brand which, like Hyundai, has focused on providing more technology to its buyers even if it costs slightly more. Currently, the Kia Carens is sold at a starting price of 10.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top spec variant can retail for up to 19.69 lakh (ex-showroom). 

First Published Date: 15 Mar 2025, 13:00 PM IST

