Jeep Wrangler Willys 392 limited edition makes global debut with Hemi V8

Jeep Wrangler Willys 392: Engine and 4x4

Under the hood, the SUV is fitted with a 6.4L HEMI V8 churning out 463.57 hp and 637.23 Nm of torque, complemented by a dual-mode exhaust that offers adjustable acoustic profiles. The off-road SUV gives its customers a worry-free experience, with almost 282 inches of ground clearance and rides on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels wrapped in 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 tyres.

Additionally, the drivetrain is fortified with a Selec-Trac transfer case, a 4.56 axle ratio, and third-generation Dana 44 axles, including a full-float rear setup and an electronic locking rear differential. Protection and utility are addressed through the inclusion of rock rails, a steel rear bumper, and a winch-ready front bumper, while the engine breathes through a specialised cold-air intake hood designed with a water separator.

Jeep Wrangler Willys 392: Exterior

The Jeep Wrangler Willys 392 exterior is defined by LED lighting and signature Willys and 4WD graphics, with a unique ‘Goldilocks’ paint option, which is set to arrive shortly.

Jeep Wrangler Willys 392: Interior

The cabin provides a premium experience, offering 12-way power-adjustable Nappa leather seats and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with integrated navigation, a nine-speaker Alpine system powered by a 552W amplifier, while functional additions like a trailer tow package and auxiliary switches round out the interior.

Commenting on the occasion, Bob Broderdorf, CEO, Jeep, said, “Our Wrangler Willys has always represented the purest expression of Jeep capability. Our community has been clear, they want a Wrangler that returns to a more classic, back‑to‑basics formula, paired with the unmistakable power of a V8. The Wrangler Willys 392 is our answer, building on our commitment to expand V8 availability across the Wrangler lineup. It delivers the heritage simplicity people love, the HEMI performance they’ve been asking for and the kind of value that makes this Jeep more accessible than ever. It celebrates everything that built this brand while pushing Jeep excitement into its next era."

