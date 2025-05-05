Jeep Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition launched in India at 73.16 lakh

Jeep India has introduced a new limited-run variant of its off-roader – the Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition. Priced at ₹73.16 lakh, ex-showroom, this exclusive model celebrates Jeep’s deep-rooted military heritage.

With just 30 units available for the Indian market, the Willys ‘41 is being pitched as a tribute to the original Willys MB that played a key role in World War II and laid the foundation for the modern Jeep brand.

Jeep Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition: Design

At first glance, what sets the Willys ‘41 edition apart is its distinct “41 Green" exterior paint, a shade that closely resembles the olive drab tone used on the original Willys MB. A prominent ‘1941’ decal on the hood marks the year the legendary military Jeep began mass production, underlining the vehicle’s historical significance. While “41 Green" is exclusive to this edition, buyers can also choose from standard Wrangler shades including white, black, red, and grey.

Built on the top-end Rubicon trim, the special edition maintains the rugged silhouette of the Wrangler while adding some thoughtful touches like powered side steps and new interior grab handles along with an all-weather floor mats.

Jeep Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition: Cabin and features

In addition to the standard enhancements, Jeep is offering a set of optional adventure accessories. For an extra ₹4.56 lakh, customers can upgrade the Willys ‘41 with a Sunrider rooftop, a side ladder, and a roof carrier, boosting both the vehicle’s aesthetic appeal and its utility for long expeditions.

Inside, the cabin retains the robust, utilitarian layout of the Rubicon trim but is complemented by grab handles designed for easier access during tough off-road sessions. In terms of features, it gets a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is complemented by a new fully digital instrument cluster.

Also, the SUV comes with features such as 12-way power-adjustable front seats, an Alpine-sourced audio system, wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, and an ADAS suite among others. The new special edition also gets The front and rear dashcams.

Jeep Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition: Specs

Under the hood, there are no mechanical changes to this special edition. It continues to be powered by the familiar 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, delivering 270 hp and 400 Nm of torque. The powertrain is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and comes with Jeep’s full-time 4x4 drivetrain, ensuring that its legendary off-road capability remains intact.

