Auto recap, May 5: Jeep Wrangler Willys special edition, Volkswagen Golf GTI booking, Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e delivery

Given the rapid progress in the automotive sector, keeping up with developments can be challenging. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant changes in the industry. Below is a summary of the main highlights from Monday, May 5.

Over 6,300 units of Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e delivered in 1.5 months

Indian carmaker, Mahindra and Mahindra has announced to have sold over 6,300 units of its born electric SUVs. Both the Mahindra BE 6 and the XEV 9e were launched in November 2024. Meanwhile, the deliveries of the electric SUVs commenced from the middle of March 2025 onwards. Interestingly, while the deliveries of only the top spec, Pack Three variants of the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 have commenced, the deliveries for the second to top variant - Pack Three Select, of both the SUVs will commence in June 2025. Meanwhile, the deliveries for the Pack two variant of both the SUVs will commence from July 2025 and deliveries for the Pack One variant, which is the base variant for both the models along with the Pack One Select variant, which is only available with the BE 6 will commence from August 2025 onwards.

Jeep Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition launched in India at ₹ 73.16 lakh

Jeep India has introduced a new limited-run variant of its off-roader – the Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition. Priced at ₹73.16 lakh, ex-showroom, this exclusive model celebrates Jeep’s deep-rooted military heritage. With just 30 units available for the Indian market, the Willys ‘41 is being pitched as a tribute to the original Willys MB that played a key role in World War II and laid the foundation for the modern Jeep brand.

Volkswagen Golf GTI bookings commenced in India, but with a unique catch

The bookings for the Volkswagen Golf GTI have commenced. Interestingly, the booking process for the hot hatch is as unique as the car. The company had earlier stated that the Golf GTI can only be booked through online portals. And there is a reason for it. Volkswagen India has initiated a three-step process for the bookings of the Golf GTI.

Maruti Suzuki making production lines flexible, aims to roll out both ICE and EVs

Maruti Suzuki is making its production lines flexible to roll out both internal combustion engine-propelled and electric vehicles. This strategy of making its production capabilities flexible will allow Maruti Suzuki to roll out more models from the production lines, which will eventually push the company's production volume from the same manufacturing setup. Maruti Suzuki is looking to add another 20 lakh unit production capacity to its kitty by 2030-31, with about 28 different passenger vehicles in the market. The biggest car manufacturer in India currently has a production capability of around 26 lakh units per annum across its production plans in Haryana and Gujarat. The company has also commenced production at its new plant in Kharkhoda. The new facility will have an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh units and produce the compact SUV Maruti Suzuki Brezza, PTI has reported. Besides that, Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a unit of the company, has also set up a facility in Gujarat with an installed production capacity of 7.5 lakh units per year.

