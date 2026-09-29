Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Edition unveiled; Gets new colour, cosmetic changes and more

American automaker Jeep has teased the Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Edition and opened pre-bookings for the special-edition SUV. Based on the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, it features a distinctive two-tone exterior finish and a few cosmetic updates over the standard model. The special edition is expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks.

Jeep has teased the Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Edition, opening bookings ahead of its expected India launch. The special edition gets a two-tone design, cosmetic upgrades and the existing 2.0L turbo-petrol engine

Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Edition: Exterior Changes

The Whitecap Mojito Edition boasts a Mojito Green exterior paint, contrasted by a white hardtop, making it the most prominent change on the SUV. The white finish also extends to the front grille and a horizontal decal that runs across the doors on either side. In addition, the two-tone treatment is inspired by the white-roofed Jeep CJ models from the brand's past. The Whitecap is also part of a global series of special-edition Wrangler models introduced to commemorate Jeep's 85th anniversary.

Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Edition: Features

Moreover, the cabin of the special edition is expected to remain largely unchanged from the standard Wrangler Unlimited as it continues with features such as powered and heated front seats, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an Alpine audio system and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Edition: Limited Availability

India is among several markets where Jeep is introducing the Whitecap Mojito Edition. The special edition has previously been offered in the US, Japan and, for a limited period, South Korea. Jeep is expected to sell the India-spec version in limited numbers. The Wrangler range in India currently comprises the Unlimited, Rubicon and Willys 41 Special Edition variants.

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Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Edition: Engine And Price

There are not expected to be any mechanical changes to the Whitecap Mojito Edition. It is expected to continue with the 2.0L turbo-petrol engine producing 268 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel-drive system.

The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is currently priced at ₹66.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The Whitecap Mojito Edition is expected to command a premium of approximately ₹2 to 4 lakh over the standard Unlimited, placing its expected price in the ₹68-70 lakh range.

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