Jeep Compass & Meridian prices hiked again. Here’s how much you have to pay more

Jeep India, part of the Stellantis Group, has silently hiked prices for its mass offerings, the Compass and Meridian SUVs. Both models are now more expensive by a substantial margin with the Jeep Compass becoming dearer by up to ₹43,000, while the Meridian has seen a significant jump of up to ₹3.14 lakh. Prices vary depending on the variant. The updated prices are now available on the company’s website.

The Jeep Compass is now available in only three trims - Sport, Limited and Model-S. It gets 4x2 and 4x4 options on the Limited and Model-S trims. The entry-level Sport 4x2 MT gets the least price hike at ₹29,333, which goes up to ₹43,000 on the top-spec Compass Model-S (O) 4x4 AT trim. The Jeep Compass is now priced between ₹21.73 lakh and ₹32.07 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Jeep Compass Variants (August 2023) Old Prices New Prices Difference Compass Sport 4X2 MT ₹ 21.44 lakh ₹ 21.73 lakh ₹ 29.333 Compass Limited (O) 4X2 MT ₹ 25.64 lakh ₹ 25.99 lakh ₹ 35,000 Compass Model-S (O) MT ₹ 27.84 lakh ₹ 28.22 lakh ₹ 38,000 Compass Limited (O) 4x4 AT ₹ 29.44 lakh ₹ 29.84 lakh ₹ 40,000 Compass Model-S (O) 4x4 AT ₹ 31.64 lakh ₹ 32.07 lakh ₹ 43,000

Similarly, the Jeep Meridian is available in four variants - X, Limited, Limited Plus and Upland Edition. The entry-level Meridian X gets the minimal hike of ₹42,000, while the Upland Edition gets the maximum price increment of ₹3.14 lakh. Prices for the Meridian range now start from ₹33.83 lakh, going up to ₹38.61 lakh for the Limited Plus AT. All prices are ex-showroom India.

Jeep Meridian Prices (August 2023) Old Prices New Prices Difference Meridian X Edition ₹ 33.41 lakh ₹ 33.83 lakh ₹ 42,000 Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 MT ₹ 32.95 lakh ₹ 33.40 lakh ₹ 45,000 Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 AT ₹ 34.85 lakh ₹ 35.32 lakh ₹ 47,000 Meridian Limited Plus 4x2 AT ₹ 35.45 lakh ₹ 35.93 lakh ₹ 48,000 Meridian Limited (O) 4x4 AT ₹ 37.50 lakh ₹ 38.01 lakh ₹ 51,000 Meridian Limited Plus AT ₹ 38.10 lakh ₹ 38.61 lakh ₹ 51,000 Meridian Upland Edition ₹ 33.41 lakh ₹ 36.55 lakh ₹ 3.14 lakh

Both models get the same 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine tuned for 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic. Our readers would remember that Jeep India discontinued the Compass petrol engine earlier this year, while the Meridian also received a shuffle in its variant lineup a few weeks ago. While the Compass is a five-seater, the Meridian arrives with seven-seat capability.

