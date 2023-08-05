Jeep Compass & Meridian prices hiked again. Here’s how much you have to pay more

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Jeep India, part of the Stellantis Group, has silently hiked prices for its mass offerings, the Compass and Meridian SUVs. Both models are now more expensive by a substantial margin with the Jeep Compass becoming dearer by up to ₹43,000, while the Meridian has seen a significant jump of up to ₹3.14 lakh. Prices vary depending on the variant. The updated prices are now available on the company’s website.
The Jeep Compass is now available in only three trims - Sport, Limited and Model-S. It gets 4x2 and 4x4 options on the Limited and Model-S trims. The entry-level Sport 4x2 MT gets the least price hike at ₹29,333, which goes up to ₹43,000 on the top-spec Compass Model-S (O) 4x4 AT trim. The Jeep Compass is now priced between ₹21.73 lakh and ₹32.07 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
|Jeep Compass Variants (August 2023)
|Old Prices
|New Prices
|Difference
|Compass Sport 4X2 MT
|₹21.44 lakh
|₹21.73 lakh
|₹29.333
|Compass Limited (O) 4X2 MT
|₹25.64 lakh
|₹25.99 lakh
|₹35,000
|Compass Model-S (O) MT
|₹27.84 lakh
|₹28.22 lakh
|₹38,000
|Compass Limited (O) 4x4 AT
|₹29.44 lakh
|₹29.84 lakh
|₹40,000
|Compass Model-S (O) 4x4 AT
|₹31.64 lakh
|₹32.07 lakh
|₹43,000
Similarly, the Jeep Meridian is available in four variants - X, Limited, Limited Plus and Upland Edition. The entry-level Meridian X gets the minimal hike of ₹42,000, while the Upland Edition gets the maximum price increment of ₹3.14 lakh. Prices for the Meridian range now start from ₹33.83 lakh, going up to ₹38.61 lakh for the Limited Plus AT. All prices are ex-showroom India.
|Jeep Meridian Prices (August 2023)
|Old Prices
|New Prices
|Difference
|Meridian X Edition
|₹33.41 lakh
|₹33.83 lakh
|₹42,000
|Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 MT
|₹32.95 lakh
|₹33.40 lakh
|₹45,000
|Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 AT
|₹34.85 lakh
|₹35.32 lakh
|₹47,000
|Meridian Limited Plus 4x2 AT
|₹35.45 lakh
|₹35.93 lakh
|₹48,000
|Meridian Limited (O) 4x4 AT
|₹37.50 lakh
|₹38.01 lakh
|₹51,000
|Meridian Limited Plus AT
|₹38.10 lakh
|₹38.61 lakh
|₹51,000
|Meridian Upland Edition
|₹33.41 lakh
|₹36.55 lakh
|₹3.14 lakh
Both models get the same 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine tuned for 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic. Our readers would remember that Jeep India discontinued the Compass petrol engine earlier this year, while the Meridian also received a shuffle in its variant lineup a few weeks ago. While the Compass is a five-seater, the Meridian arrives with seven-seat capability.