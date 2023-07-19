Jeep pulls out the most affordable variant of Meridian SUV

Jeep India has discontinued to most affordable variant of its flagship SUV - the Meridian. The US-based carmaker is now offering the Meridian SUV with Limited (O) manual as the new entry-level variant. The official website of the carmaker shows the updated variant list. However, Jeep has not revealed the reason why it has pulled out the Limited variant. Jeep had launched the Meridian SUV in May last year as its bet to challenge the dominance of Toyota Fortuner in the large SUV space.

According to the official website, Jeep Meridian will now come at a starting price of ₹32.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Limited (O) manual variant. There are three other variants which are offered with automatic transmission and off-road credentials. Jeep is also available in Upland and Meridian X versions, the two are special editions launched within the last few months. The price of the top-end goes up to ₹38.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Meridian X with 4X4 capabilities.

Jeep Meridian is a three-row SUV based on the same platform that is used for the carmaker's best-selling model in India - the Compass SUV. Under the hood, the Meridian comes powered with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder multijet diesel engine, the same one that powers the Compass too. On the Meridian, the engine puts out 167 hp of power and offers 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a nine-speed auto transmission set up. There is no petrol engine option with the SUV. Jeep says the Meridian SUV can hit a top speed of 198 kmph and sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 10.8 seconds.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Jeep Meridian ₹ 29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Mg Gloster ₹ 29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Toyota Fortuner ₹ 29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Mg 4 Ev ₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Tata Avinya ₹30 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details

Watch: Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Features, specs, price comparison

The Jeep Meridian SUV has a strong road presence. It stands 4,679 mm in length, is 1,858 mm wide and 1,698 mm tall. It has a ground clearance of 203 mm. It comes with Jeep's trademark seven-slate grille with LED head light and LED DRLs on either side. The SUV stands on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the Meridian offers features such as a 10.1-inch main infotainment screen, an all-digital driver display, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, 360-degree camera, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and more.

First Published Date: