Jeep Compass and Meridian get discounts of up to 2.5 lakh for August

Jeep India has announced various benefits and discounts to celebrate its 8th anniversary in the country. The America-based brand first entered the Indian markets in 2016 introducing its Compass 4x4 SUV which currently starts at 19 Lakhs. Apart from the Compass, Jeep offers the Wrangler, Grand Cherokee and the Meridian in the Indian markets.

Jeep India's 8th anniversary offers include up to ₹2,50,000 on select models, additional exchange and loyalty benefits, and 7.8 per cent discounts on

In August the brand is offering special ‘Freedom Benefits’ of up to ₹2,50,000 on its flagship models, the Jeep Compass and Jeep Meridian.

As part of the celebrations, exchange, loyalty and corporate benefits will be available across the Jeep lineup. In addition to this, existing Jeep customers can avail of service benefits on labour, car care treatments and body repairs. All discounts and offers mentioned below are only valid till 31st August 2024.

Jeep India: Discount and benefit details

Jeep is offering cash benefits of up to ₹2 lakh on the Jeep Meridian whereas the Jeep Compass is getting cash benefits of up to ₹2.5 lakhs. The SUV manufacturer also has various offers for the other two models, the Wrangler and the Grand Cherokee. These are applicable for walk-in customers on selective models of the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee.

Not just this, the manufacturer is also offering additional benefits on exchange, loyalty bonuses and corporate bonuses as applicable.

Jeep India: Aftersales offers

Unlike the other discounts, the aftersales offers by Jeep are only valid until 17th August 2024. For the 78th Independence Day, Jeep India is offering 7.8 per cent off on labour charges, car care treatments and body repairs. The brand is asking customers to pay only 78 per cent of the total labour charges for FIAT periodic maintenance service.

Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India, said, “As we celebrate India’s 78th Independence Day and Jeep’s 8th anniversary in the country, we are thrilled to provide our customers with even more reasons to rejoice. The special offers make two of our most iconic models—renowned for their exceptional performance, unmatched comfort, and state-of-the-art technology—more accessible than ever. We invite SUV enthusiasts to take advantage of this opportunity to fulfil their aspirations to join the #JeepLife.".

