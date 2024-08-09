Tata Nexon gets discounts of up to 1 lakh in August 2024

Tata Nexon has been one of the highest-selling compact SUVs in the country. Offered with 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options, the Tata Nexon proves to be of great value in its segment.

Buyers planning the Tata Nexon can now avail of new attractive discounts applicable in August.

In August, dealerships confirmed that Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to ₹1,00,000 on almost all variants of the Nexon. The variants offered in the Tata Nexon include Smart, Smart (O), Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, Fearless S and lastly the Fearless+.

However, it is important to note that the discounts stated here may differ in each state, confirm them by contacting your nearest Tata Motors dealership. The variants on discount exclude all but three, the Smart (O), Smart+ and the Smart+ S.

Tata Nexon: August discount details explained

The discounts start at ₹16,000 for the Smart (Petrol) variant, a discount of ₹20,000 is being offered for Smart+ (Petrol) and Pure (Diesel) variants and the Pure (Petrol) and Pure S (Diesel) variants get a discount of ₹30,000.

The Smart+ S (Petrol) and Pure S (Petrol) get a discount of ₹40,000 whereas the Creative (Petrol & Diesel), Fearless (Petrol & Diesel), Fearless S (Petrol & Diesel) and Fearless+ (Petrol & Diesel) all get a discount of ₹60,000.

Creative (Petrol & Diesel) and Creative+ S (Petrol & Diesel) are the variants with the highest discounts at ₹80,000 and ₹1,00,000 respectively. It is also worth mentioning that these discounts are only valid during 1st August to 31st August 2024.

Tata Nexon: To get Kryojet diesel engine and hyperion Engine Options Soon

Tata Motors officials also confirmed that the 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel engine which has been announced for the Curvv and will also be shared with the Nexon. The diesel 1.5-litre Kryojet engine churns out 116 bhp of power and 260 Nm of torque.

