HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Nexon Gets Discounts Of Up To 1 Lakh In August 2024

Tata Nexon gets discounts of up to 1 lakh in August 2024

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Aug 2024, 17:14 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Buyers planning the Tata Nexon can now avail of new attractive discounts applicable in August.The Creative+ S variant of the Nexon receives the highes
...
Tata Nexon
Indian automaker Tata Motors Nexon is also slated to receive an iCNG variant soon
Tata Nexon
Indian automaker Tata Motors Nexon is also slated to receive an iCNG variant soon

Tata Nexon has been one of the highest-selling compact SUVs in the country. Offered with 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options, the Tata Nexon proves to be of great value in its segment.

In August, dealerships confirmed that Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to 1,00,000 on almost all variants of the Nexon. The variants offered in the Tata Nexon include Smart, Smart (O), Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, Fearless S and lastly the Fearless+.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon Cng (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Nexon CNG
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconCNG
₹ 9.25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon EV
BatteryCapacity Icon40.5 kWh Range Icon465 km
₹ 14.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen Basalt (HT Auto photo)
Citroen Basalt
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Compare
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Wr-v 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda WR-V 2024
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

However, it is important to note that the discounts stated here may differ in each state, confirm them by contacting your nearest Tata Motors dealership. The variants on discount exclude all but three, the Smart (O), Smart+ and the Smart+ S.

Watch: Tata Nexon facelift first drive review: Can it set the benchmark higher?

Tata Nexon: August discount details explained

The discounts start at 16,000 for the Smart (Petrol) variant, a discount of 20,000 is being offered for Smart+ (Petrol) and Pure (Diesel) variants and the Pure (Petrol) and Pure S (Diesel) variants get a discount of 30,000.

The Smart+ S (Petrol) and Pure S (Petrol) get a discount of 40,000 whereas the Creative (Petrol & Diesel), Fearless (Petrol & Diesel), Fearless S (Petrol & Diesel) and Fearless+ (Petrol & Diesel) all get a discount of 60,000.

Creative (Petrol & Diesel) and Creative+ S (Petrol & Diesel) are the variants with the highest discounts at 80,000 and 1,00,000 respectively. It is also worth mentioning that these discounts are only valid during 1st August to 31st August 2024.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV 3XO EV spotted for the first time, will rival Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon: To get Kryojet diesel engine and hyperion Engine Options Soon

Tata Motors officials also confirmed that the 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel engine which has been announced for the Curvv and will also be shared with the Nexon. The diesel 1.5-litre Kryojet engine churns out 116 bhp of power and 260 Nm of torque.

First Published Date: 09 Aug 2024, 17:14 PM IST
TAGS: Curvv Nexon tata motors tata nexon tata nexon

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.