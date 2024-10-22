What’s different on the 2025 Jeep Meridian Facelift? Check it out

Jeep India rolled out the 2025 Meridian SUV recently bringing key updates to the SUV. Here’s what’s different on the updated SUV
The updated Jeep Meridian remains visually identical to the outgoing model while the interior layout has also been retained
The 2025 Meridian is now available in both 5-seater and 7-seater configurations
The new 5-seater Meridian is available only in the Longitude variant and comes with a massive 670 litres of boot space. All other trims get three-row seating
The lower-spec Longitude and Longitude Plus trims come with Seal Grey upholstery, while the Limited (O) trim gets a Wicker Beige colour scheme
The top-spec Overland variant now gets ADAS with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, collision mitigation braking and more
Other features include a 10.1-inch infotainment display, a digital console, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, six airbags and disc brakes on all wheels
The updated Meridian continues to get the 2.0-litre diesel with manual & automatic transmissions in 4x2 and 4x4 configurations
The 2025 Jeep Meridian range starts from ₹24.99 lakh, going up to ₹38.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Bookings are now open