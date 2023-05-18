You may not be able to buy a Jeep Compass petrol anymore. Here's why

Jeep India has temporarily stopped production of the Compass petrol variants at its Ranjangaon facility, HT Auto understands. This also means that Jeep India does not have an entry-level petrol offering in its lineup anymore but will continue retailing the Compass diesel in the country. HT Auto has reached out to Stellantis India for a statement and will update this piece as and when the company responds.

The Jeep Compass petrol was offered in three variants - Sport, Limited (O) and Model S (O). The 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo unit is tuned to produce 160 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. While the model was launched with a 6-speed manual gearbox, it was lately only available with the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DDCT). Jeep dealers have also stopped taking bookings for the Compass petrol.

The Jeep Compass petrol was always the low-selling variant with the diesel contributing the major chunk of volume

The Jeep Compass will continue to be available in the diesel avatar, which was always the more popular engine option on the SUV. The 2.0-litre turbo diesel unit is known to be powerful and efficient with 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque on offer. The oil burner is paired with a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic transmission with power going to all four wheels via the 4x4 system.

The Jeep Compass petrol was priced from ₹22.07 lakh for the Sport trim, going up to ₹28.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India) for the Model S trim. Meanwhile, the diesel range starts from ₹21.44 lakh for the Sport trim, going up to ₹31.64 lakh for the Model S 4x4 automatic.

The Compass joins the Citroën C5 Aircross in the midsize SUV segment as a diesel-only offering, while the Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan get petrol engines as well. The latter is only offered with a petrol heart in the segment. It's unclear if the Compass petrol will make a comeback at a later date.

