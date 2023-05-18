HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Jeep Compass Petrol Production Stopped Temporarily, Only Diesel Variants On Sale

You may not be able to buy a Jeep Compass petrol anymore. Here's why

Jeep India has temporarily stopped production of the Compass petrol variants at its Ranjangaon facility, HT Auto understands. This also means that Jeep India does not have an entry-level petrol offering in its lineup anymore but will continue retailing the Compass diesel in the country. HT Auto has reached out to Stellantis India for a statement and will update this piece as and when the company responds.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 May 2023, 13:56 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Jeep Compass petrol production has been temporarily halted at the Ranjangaon facility, while bookings have been stopped at dealers
The Jeep Compass petrol production has been temporarily halted at the Ranjangaon facility, while bookings have been stopped at dealers

The Jeep Compass petrol was offered in three variants - Sport, Limited (O) and Model S (O). The 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo unit is tuned to produce 160 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. While the model was launched with a 6-speed manual gearbox, it was lately only available with the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DDCT). Jeep dealers have also stopped taking bookings for the Compass petrol.

Also Read : Volkswagen Tiguan updated with dual-tone interiors, wireless charging feature

The Jeep Compass petrol was always the low-selling variant with the diesel contributing the major chunk of volume
The Jeep Compass petrol was always the low-selling variant with the diesel contributing the major chunk of volume
The Jeep Compass petrol was always the low-selling variant with the diesel contributing the major chunk of volume
The Jeep Compass petrol was always the low-selling variant with the diesel contributing the major chunk of volume

The Jeep Compass will continue to be available in the diesel avatar, which was always the more popular engine option on the SUV. The 2.0-litre turbo diesel unit is known to be powerful and efficient with 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque on offer. The oil burner is paired with a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic transmission with power going to all four wheels via the 4x4 system.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector Plus
₹17.5 - 22.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
₹17.74 - 19.54 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Rc-6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Rc-6
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Toyota Innova Hycross (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Hycross
₹18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹19.13 - 25.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The Jeep Compass petrol was priced from 22.07 lakh for the Sport trim, going up to 28.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India) for the Model S trim. Meanwhile, the diesel range starts from 21.44 lakh for the Sport trim, going up to 31.64 lakh for the Model S 4x4 automatic.

The Compass joins the Citroën C5 Aircross in the midsize SUV segment as a diesel-only offering, while the Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan get petrol engines as well. The latter is only offered with a petrol heart in the segment. It's unclear if the Compass petrol will make a comeback at a later date.

First Published Date: 18 May 2023, 13:56 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep Compass Jeep Jeep India Jeep Compass petrol Jeep Compass petrol discontinued
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
31% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 599 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city