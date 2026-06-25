Jeep Compass 4xe electric SUV debuts as top-spec variant with 600 km+ range

American automaker Jeep has introduced the Compass 4xe as the top-spec variant in the European market. Additionally, Jeep has offered another variant, which is the long-range battery electric vehicle of the Compass SUV. The Compass 4xe, however, has been placed at the top of the variant lineup.

Jeep has unveiled the Compass 4xe as its flagship European variant, featuring a 375hp dual-motor AWD powertrain, over 600km range, enhanced off-road capability, while a new long-range BEV offers up to 674km range

Jeep Compass 4xe

It is built on a dual-motor electric architecture, as the SUV employs separate Electric Drive Modules (EDMs) producing 210 hp at the front and 177 hp at the rear, delivering a combined power output of 375 hp, paired with an advanced all-wheel drive system. Additionally, the Jeep Compass 4xe is powered by a 96.1kWh battery pack, providing a WLTP-certified driving range exceeding 600 km. Moreover, the battery supports rapid charging, allowing the state of charge to increase from 20 to 80 per cent in approximately 27 minutes.

Jeep Compass Long-Range BEV

What’s more, the manufacturer has also unveiled a long-range Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) version that’s designed to maximise efficiency and driving range. The model is powered by a 96.3 kWh lithium-ion battery comprising 12 modules and 192 cells, delivering a WLTP range of up to 674 km. Advanced battery management technologies, including predictive pre-conditioning, boost charging performance, with a 20 to 80 per cent charge possible in 27 minutes.

The upgraded battery system also enables a more powerful electric motor, producing 231 hp with revised calibration settings.

Jeep Compass 4xe: Off-Road Capability

The Compass 4xe continues to be the most capable off-road model in the line-up, with a suspension setup that’s raised by 10 mm, enhancing ground clearance and offering approach, breakover and departure angles of 28 degrees, 17 degrees and 31 degrees respectively. The SUV can also ford water depths of up to 480 mm.

Its dual-motor system can provide up to 3,100 Nm of torque at the rear wheels through a 14:1 reduction gear, ensuring traction over difficult terrain.The system enables the vehicle to tackle gradients of up to 20 per cent even in situations where the front wheels have limited grip.

Externally, the Compass 4xe features durable moulded black bumpers designed to protect the bodywork while reinforcing its rugged appearance.

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Jeep Compass 4xe: Interior and Equipment

The interior has been specially designed for tough off-road use. The seat upholstery, coated with polyurethane, is particularly hard-wearing, offering increased resistance to wear and tear and being easy to clean. Scratch-resistant surfaces on the backrests of the rear seats make them especially practical for pet owners and outdoor enthusiasts.Heavy-duty rubber floor mats provide additional protection against mud, water, and debris.

All Compass variants are equipped with Level 2 autonomous driving technology and Jeep’s Selec-Terrain system as standard. On the 4xe, the system offers five driving modes: Auto, Sport, Snow, Sand/Mud, and 4WD Lock.

The Compass 4xe is available in Upland and Overland trims. The Upland variant includes Hill Descent Control, 19-inch wheels, all-season tyres, roof rails, fog lamps, and a dedicated tan-themed interior, while the Overland trim adds diamond-cut alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights, a backlit seven-slot grille, privacy glass, and premium upholstery. The Long-Range BEV is offered in Altitude, Business, and Summit trims. Standard equipment includes LED lighting, climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and a 16-inch infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity. Higher trims add features such as a 360-degree camera, advanced driver assistance systems, wireless charging, Matrix LED headlights, heated and power-adjustable seats, ambient lighting, and larger alloy wheels.

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