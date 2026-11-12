JLR sees India as a key growth market, to launch its first electric car in 2027

Tata Motors -owned British automobile brand Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sees India as a key growth market. The luxury car marquee plans to launch its first electric vehicles in India in 2027, which will include the Range Rover Electric and Range Rover Sport Electric. With this strategy, JLR is aiming to tap emerging opportunities in the premium EV segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.

JLR India to launch its first EV in the country next year, with multiple products planned to be introduced across different periods.

JLR India Managing Director and CEO Rajan Amba said the auto company will introduce the new Jaguar GT in 2027, with the product launches planned across different periods. "Electric is the way forward," he said to PTI in an interaction, while also adding that the timing was appropriate for the company to enter the Indian electric vehicle market.

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Currently, JLR India has no electric vehicle in its portfolio. However, the OEM is encouraged by the growth witnessed in the EV market over the past year across both premium and more accessible segments. Initially, the luxury automaker plans to import its electric cars to India to test the market response. The India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) could play a crucial role in this strategy.

Speaking on the strategy, Amba said the company has observed that brands in the more accessible segments are gaining. He thinks that the company should also see a lot of benefit from it. However, according to him, it is too early to draw conclusions about the potential response to JLR's electric cars in India, given the company would be entering the segment for the first time.

Amba also said the pace of EV adoption varies across countries and consumer groups around the world, with charging infrastructure and resale value remaining important considerations for buyers in this segment. "There's a lot of infrastructure work to be done. There's a lot of peace of mind to be given to customers in terms of charging infrastructure, in terms of resale values, etc., but all of that has been improving, infrastructure-wise, resale value-wise," he added.

The JLR official noted that the foundational elements of the Indian EV market were getting stronger, aided by improvements in infrastructure and initiatives by the Centre and state governments, including incentives for electric cars. "For us, it's been on the cards as a global company. There was always a plan to launch electric, and I think the timing for us is going to be good," he said.

Beyond products, retail expansion in pipeline

Beyond its upcoming electric vehicle launches, JLR is looking to strengthen its presence in India through an expansion of its retail network and improved customer accessibility. The auto company expects to increase its retail outlet numbers to 40 by the end of this year from 25 a year ago, Amba said, adding that the expansion, along with competitive price points, would support its growth strategy. "Certainly we see India as a growth market. That's for sure," he said.

Amba also said the company's order books remained healthy and monthly order intake continued to be strong. JLR India generally sees stronger business in the second half of the year because of the way its supply chain is structured.

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