Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Is Nissan Losing Its Ground? Falls Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 16 Years

Is Nissan losing its ground? Drops from top 10 in global sales

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 Aug 2025, 12:12 pm
Follow us on:

Nissan falls out of top 10 global automobile companies in the world for the first time in 16 years.

Nissan falls out of top 10 global automobile companies in the world for the first time in 16 years. ( REUTERS/David Dee Delgado)
Get Launch Updates on
Nissan Leaf
Notify me

Nissan’s recent struggles are no secret. The Japanese automobile company is sailing through troubled waters. The OEM has been grappling with financial issues, job cuts at its factories, and facing class-action lawsuits over faulty engines. The sales performance too is reflecting the troubled times. Now, the company has dropped out of the top 10 global auto companies in terms of sales.

Nikkei Asia has reported that Nissan has dropped out of the top 10 in global auto sales through the first half of 2025. This is the first time the auto OEM has fallen out of the top 10 in 16 years. The report claims Nissan's sales dropped six per cent to 1.61 million vehicles globally, well behind rival brands like Toyota and Volkswagen Group. The sharp decline in sales numbers has pushed Nissan behind Chinese automakers like BYD and Geely as well.

While surpassing Nissan, BYD posted a 33 per cent sales growth and moved to number eight on the list. Among others, Suzuki edged past the brand by selling 1.63 million vehicles, 20,000 more than Nissan. This is the first time Suzuki has outsold Nissan since 2004.

Nissan has reportedly lost approximately $104 million between April and June this year, registering its fourth consecutive quarterly loss. That’s a stark contrast to the same period last year, when Nissan posted a profit of approximately $191 million.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Nissan Leaf
₹ 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Nissan Qashqai
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Nissan Sunny 2025
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 8.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Nissan New MPV
Engine Icon1198 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 9 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
BYD eMAX 7
BatteryCapacity Icon71.8 kWh Range Icon530 km
₹ 26.90 - 29.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Nissan is struggling in multiple key global markets. While in the US, vehicle sales of the company remain sluggish, in China, which is the largest market for the brand, sales dropped by 18 per cent in the first half of the year to just 270,000 units. At its peak in 2018, Nissan sold 720,000 vehicles in China. Sales in its home market, Japan, also declined by 10 per cent to 220,000 units, the company’s lowest domestic sales figure since 1993.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 31 Aug 2025, 12:12 pm IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS