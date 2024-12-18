Nissan City and Honda Magnite coming soon?

Nissan and Honda are reportedly in talks for a possible merger
The two Japanese carmakers reportedly want to merge to take on Toyota and Tesla
Both Nissan & Honda are present in India. So what cars do you want to see if the merger is solidified?
Nissan City anyone? Nissan does not have a sedan in its India portfolio yet. And the City has a place of prominence here
Or what about Nissan Elevate? The company has not played in the mid-size SUV space yet
How about Honda Magnite? The entry-level sub-compact SUV segment couldl give Honda a firmer foothold in India
Nissan Amaze could work! Again, a sedan in Nissan's India portfolio could rake in numbers despite preference for SUVs
Which cross-branded Nissan-Honda cars would you like to see in India if both companies merge?
