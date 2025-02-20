India’s first festival for cars: 5 things to know about Generation Speed

The inaugural edition of Generation Speed 2025 is set to take place at the Aamby Valley Air Strip near Lonavala on February 22 and 23, 2025. Organised by the creators of India Bike Week, this event aims to bring together motorsport enthusiasts, car and bike collectors, and adventure seekers for a weekend focused on speed and performance. The festival promises to bring something for everyone, with over 200 iconic vehicles to be on display.

Generation Speed will host a curated car display, including Indian Formula racers, rally cars, drag cars, and classic sports cars. Enthusiasts will have access to modified cars selected through a nationwide scouting tour, rare supercars at the "Speed Shikhari's Den," and race bikes, including entries from Hero Motorsports and Royal Enfield. A special exhibition lap will allow visitors to witness these vehicles in action, and guided tours of the exhibits will also be available to the public.

Motorsport icons such as Rohit Isaac, Vicky Chandhok, Veer Sheth, Sanjay Takale, and Adil Darukhanawala will be present, along with rally and endurance racing champions. The festival further aims to highlight women in motorsport, with drivers including Aashi Hanspal and Kajal Prajapati sharing their experiences.

Generation Speed: Events, activities, and more

Attendees at Generation Speed can participate in various activities, including drift taxi rides, go-karting, off-roading, and the Defender Experience. A Speedway Shootout featuring high-performance cars like the Nissan GTR and Audi R8 will also be held. Other competitions include the GS Drift Championship, an Autocross Championship sanctioned by the FMSCI, and a Pitstop Challenge.

Adventure Square will offer additional activities such as zip-lining, rock climbing, and paramotoring. There will be a dedicated family zone with a Gen S Kids Zone, and families can choose to camp overnight at the venue. As with all festivals, attendees can shop for motoring accessories and apparel at the Generation of Speed.

The festival will conclude with an evening of live music and DJ sets. Announcements from the motorsports community will take place on the main stage, including new vehicle showcases and upcoming racing league details.

Generation Speed 2025: Tickets

While attendees can get a General Access Day Pass at ₹1,495, families can opt for the Family Pass at ₹4,495. The latter includes entry for two adults and up to two children (under 16). The Ultra Pass offers a more premium experience at ₹6,995 with paddock access, premium parking, and festival merchandise. The Platinum Pass is priced at ₹5.5 lakh for four guests, offering a luxurious experience with helicopter transfers, a premium hotel stay, and exclusive race/drift car experiences, among others.

Registration for driving experiences and competitions is open, with limited slots available. More details and bookings can be accessed at the official Generation Speed website.

