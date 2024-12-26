Top 5 cars with best mileage under 7 lakh

Here are cars with best mileage under ₹7 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Swift It has a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 32.85 km/kg
Maruti Swift starts at ₹6.49 lakh ex-showroom
Tata Tiago It has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of up to 28.06 km/kg
The prices of the Tata Tiago starts at Rs 4.99 lakh ex-showroom.
Renault Kwid It has a fuel efficiency of up to 22.3 kmpl
The prices of Renault Kwid starts at ₹4.69 lakh ex-showroom
Maruti Suzuki WagonR It has a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 34.05 km/kg
WagonR starts at ₹5.54 lakh ex-showroom.
Hyundai Exter The Exter has a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 27.1 km/kg
The prices start at ₹5.99 lakh ex-showroom.