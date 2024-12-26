Top 5 cars with best mileage under 7 lakh

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 26, 2024

Here are cars with best mileage under 7 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Swift It has a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 32.85 km/kg

Maruti Swift starts at 6.49 lakh ex-showroom

Tata Tiago It has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of up to 28.06 km/kg

The prices of the Tata Tiago starts at Rs  4.99 lakh ex-showroom.

Renault Kwid  It has a fuel efficiency of up to 22.3 kmpl

The prices of Renault Kwid starts at 4.69 lakh ex-showroom

Maruti Suzuki WagonR It has a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 34.05 km/kg

WagonR starts at 5.54 lakh ex-showroom.

Hyundai Exter The Exter has a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 27.1 km/kg 

The prices start at 5.99 lakh ex-showroom.
To check out more such web stories
Click Here