Rolls-Royce unveils the most powerful Spectre yet, the Black Badge. Here's what it gets

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Feb 2025, 20:34 PM
  • Rolls-Royce has launched the Black Badge Spectre, a powerful luxury electric vehicle with 650 bhp and 1075 Nm torque.
The Rolls Royce Spectre Black Badge gets a unique purple shade which adds to the character of the luxury EV.
The Rolls Royce Spectre Black Badge gets a unique purple shade which adds to the character of the luxury EV.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has introduced the Black Badge Spectre, a high-performance variant of the luxury EV in the international markets. The model features bold exterior finishes, vivid interior details and expanded customisation options. With a torque output of 1075 Nm and a power rating of 650 bhp, it stands as the most powerful Rolls-Royce to date.

The Black Badge Spectre is designed for customers who seek both luxury and a more dynamic driving experience. Rolls-Royce engineers analyzed driving data from existing owners to refine the car’s performance. The findings indicated that owners prefer short bursts of power rather than sustained acceleration, shaping the development of the Black Badge Spectre’s drivetrain.

Also Read : Rolls Royce Ghost Series II launched in India. What makes this swanky sedan exclusive for Richie Rich

Rolls Royce Black Badge Spectre: Performance

Two key features define the Black Badge Spectre’s performance. The ‘Infinity Mode’ unlocks the full 485 kW power output, delivering a more responsive throttle. ‘Spirited Mode’ enables rapid acceleration, temporarily boosting torque to 1075 Nm and allowing the car to reach 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds. Chassis modifications, including enhanced steering and roll stabilization, improve handling while maintaining ride comfort.

Also Read : Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi buys swanky Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth whopping 12.25 crore

Rolls Royce Black Badge Spectre: Design and features

The Black Badge Spectre debuts in a Vapour Violet paint finish, with an optional Iced Black bonnet. Customers can select from 44,000 available colours or commission a custom shade. The model also introduces a new 23-inch five-spoke forged aluminium wheel design. A dark-finish grille, Spirit of Ecstasy emblem, and other exterior details further distinguish the Black Badge variant.

Inside, the luxurious car features a customisable illuminated grille and treadplates, alongside a striking star-pattern fascia with over 5,500 illuminated elements. The digital instrument panel allows colour customisation while the interior materials combine carbon fibre and fine metal threading for a modern aesthetic.

Also Read : Rolls Royce to Mercedes: The swanky side and luxury rides of Sadhus at Maha Kumbh 2025

Rolls Royce Black Badge Spectre: Will it come to India?

With the introduction of the Black Badge Spectre, Rolls-Royce continues to expand its lineup of high-performance luxury electric vehicles catering to customers who seek both exclusivity and enhanced driving dynamics.

However, there is no word on an India launch yet. But the manufacturer has previously introduced other Black Badge versions on Indian soil and the carmaker would likely introduce this in India as well.

First Published Date: 18 Feb 2025, 20:34 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

