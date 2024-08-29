Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai Venue & Exter gets benefits of up to 70,000. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 29 Aug 2024, 16:03 PM
  • Hyundai Exter sits below the Venue in the SUV lineup.
Hyundai Venue and Exter use the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. However, there is also a turbocharged engine available with the Exter.

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced benefits on its most affordable SUVs - Venue and Exter. The Venue gets benefits of up to 70,629 whereas the Exter gets benefits of 32,972. Both cars are being offered with accessory packs. For additional information, we would suggest that you visit the nearest authorized dealership.

The Venue gets an accessory pack worth 21,628 for just 5,999. It comes with door-side moulding in dark chrome, a 3D boot mat, tail lamp garnish in dark chrome and premium dual-layer mats for the cabin.

Then there is the Exter which gets an accessory pack of 17,971 for 4,999. It comes with a 3D boot mat, neck rest and cushion kit, twin hood scoops for cosmetic purposes and outside rearview mirrors finished in piano black.

Hyundai Exter: Price

The price of the Exter starts at 6.13 lakh and goes up to 10.43 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Hyundai Venue: Price

Hyundai Venue is priced between 7.94 lakh and 13.48 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Hyundai Alcazar to launch soon

Hyundai is preparing to launch the Alcazar facelift in the Indian market on September 9. It will sit between the Creta and Tucson in Hyundai's lineup. The manufacturer has already dispatched the 2024 Alcazar to its dealerships for display. However, few dealerships still have the pre-facelift Alcazar in their stock which is currently being offered on discounts.

Hyundai Alcazar: Powertrain

The soon-to-be-launched facelift of the Hyundai Alcazar is anticipated to maintain the same engine choices as the previous model. This indicates that it will be equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine in addition to a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The base model will come with a manual transmission, whereas the petrol version will feature a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and the diesel variant will provide a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

First Published Date: 29 Aug 2024, 16:03 PM IST
TAGS: Venue Exter
