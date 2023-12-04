Hyundai Creta, Exter, Venue SUVs to cost more soon. Here is why

Published Dec 04, 2023

Hyundai Motor has said that it is planning to hike prices of its models next year

Hyundai cars like Creta, Venue and others could see price hike as early as January next year

The carmaker said rising input costs and other factors have made it necessary to revise prices

Hyundai has not specified the exact date when the price hike will be implemented

Hyundai will join Maruti, Tata, Mahindra, Honda and MG Motor to increase prices from New Year

In August, Hyundai had increased the prices of its models like Venue, Verna and Tucson by up to 48,000

Exter is the latest model to be launched by Hyundai in July this year

Exter is the smallest SUV from Hyundai stable which rivals the likes of Tata Punch

Earlier this year, Hyundai had also introduced the new generation Verna, the rival to Honda City
