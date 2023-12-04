Hyundai Creta, Exter, Venue SUVs to cost more soon. Here is why

Hyundai Motor has said that it is planning to hike prices of its models next year
Hyundai cars like Creta, Venue and others could see price hike as early as January next year
The carmaker said rising input costs and other factors have made it necessary to revise prices
Hyundai has not specified the exact date when the price hike will be implemented
Hyundai will join Maruti, Tata, Mahindra, Honda and MG Motor to increase prices from New Year
In August, Hyundai had increased the prices of its models like Venue, Verna and Tucson by up to ₹48,000
Exter is the latest model to be launched by Hyundai in July this year
Exter is the smallest SUV from Hyundai stable which rivals the likes of Tata Punch
Earlier this year, Hyundai had also introduced the new generation Verna, the rival to Honda City