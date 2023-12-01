Kia releases new teaser of 2024 Sonet. Check new features

Kia India has confirmed that the facelifted version of the Sonet will make its global debut on December 14th. There is a possibility that the brand opens bookings for the compact SUV on the same day but the price announcement is expected to happen in January 2024. The Sonet's facelift will debut with a revised exterior and it is expected that the brand will make a few changes to the cabin as well.

The teaser reveals the updated front fascia that Sonet will get. There is a new set of LED headlamps with revised LED Daytime Running Lamps that stretch vertically as well. We have seen a similar design language on the Seltos facelift as well. The lower variants of the Sonet will continue to come with a set of halogen headlamps instead of LEDs. Kia's ‘tiger-nose’ grille has also been updated and there is a new more aggressive bumper as well. Apart from this, the fog lamps are now positioned horizontally and they are quite slim as well.

2024 Kia Seont will also come with a new set of alloy wheels.

The only change to the side profile is the new set of alloy wheels. It will continue to come with plastic cladding to provide a sense of ruggedness to the design. Major changes will be made to the rear design of the compact SUV where there will be a new set of tail lamps that will be connected via a lightbar. As of now, it is not known whether the lightbar will glow or it will be there only as a reflector. The tail lamps are now quite similar to the ones we have seen on the new Seltos.

There will not be a lot of updates to the cabin of the Sonet. There could be new trim pieces and upholstery options. The teaser does show a new digital instrument cluster, a Bose sound system and a touchscreen infotainment system.

