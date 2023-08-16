New Kia Seltos clocks more than 30,000 bookings in just one month

Kia India has announced that they have received 31,716 bookings for the new Seltos in just one month. Pre-bookings for the new Seltos began on 14th July and since 2019, Kia has sold more than 5 lakh units. 2023 Kia Seltos is currently priced between ₹10.89 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

According to the manufacturer, close to 55 per cent of bookings are for the higher-end trims (HTX onwards). Kia also launched a new colour called Pewter Olive which has close to 19 per cent of bookings till now.

For 2023, Kia replaced the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine with a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. It puts out 158 bhp and 253 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine and 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine have been carried forward as it is. Both engines produce around 115 bhp of max power. The diesel engine produces 250 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Then there is the turbo-petrol engine that produces 44 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or an IVT automatic transmission.

The biggest addition to the Seltos is of Advanced Driver Aids System or ADAS. The compact SUV now comes with 17 ADAS features such as Front Collision Warning, Driver Attention Warning, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Safe Exit Warning and High Beam Assist etc.

Apart from this, there are updates to the exterior as well as the interior. The Seltos gets a new set of LED Daytime Running Lamps, headlamps and tail lamps. The bumpers have been updated and there is a light bar at the rear now. The alloys now measure up to 18 inches in size and have a glossy black finish. The cabin of the Seltos has been updated with a new dashboard design and centre console layout. This has been done because there is a new automatic climate control system along with a new driver's digital display.

Commenting on the strong performance of the New Seltos, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “The New Seltos stands as the latest trailblazer, equipped with an advanced 17-feature ADAS and the most powerful engine in its segment. The commendable performance of the New Seltos can be attributed to both our loyal existing customers and the new members who've embraced the Kia family. We are confident that the New Seltos will script afresh success story and expand the segment significantly in times to come."

