Hyundai Creta tops Indian car sales in Jan-Jul 2025 with over 1.17 lakh units

The Hyundai Creta has been the top-selling passenger car for the January-July 2025 period. The company claims that the mid-SUV sold 1,17,458 units, not only beating its segment rivals but also beating hatchbacks and sedans in a thorough manner to emerge as the top-selling vehicle overall.

This represents an 8 per cent year-on-year growth, highlighting the Creta's longevity in popularity even amidst a fast-changing, increasingly busy SUV landscape.

Continued leadership

The Indian mid-size SUV market has become intensely competitive over the last couple of years with the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and many more introducing feature-laden options. Yet, the Creta has never lost its top position. During June 2025, it dispatched 15,786 units, not just the best-selling SUV but also the highest-selling car in all segments for the third month in a row.

The SUV also experienced robust Q4 FY25 performance (January–March) with 52,898 units in quarterly sales. During FY25, Creta tallied 1,94,871 units, a 20 per cent year-on-year growth, and coming third among the highest-sold vehicles of the fiscal.

10 years of Hyundai Creta

Launched in 2015, the Hyundai Creta has completed a decade in India and crossed the milestone of 12 lakh cumulative domestic sales, evolving from Hyundai’s entry into the premium compact SUV space to its most iconic product in the country. There are a number of trends that led to the growing popularity and relevance of the Creta over the years. The Creta in 2016, registered annual sales of 92,926 units. Interestingly, by 2024, its yearly sales climbed to 1,86,919 units.

Those features like panoramic sunroof have become popular, with almost 70 per cent of today's buyers choosing a variant featuring the panoramic sunroof. The proportion of first-time car buyers for the Creta has also grown by more than two-fold, from 12 per cent in 2020 to 29 per cent in 2024, which indicates its expanding attractiveness beyond traditional SUV buyers. The Creta is said to hold a 31 per cent market share in the mid-size SUV segment.

What keeps Creta relevant?

The Hyundai Creta has been kept updated through iterative facelifts and feature additions. Hyundai's decision to provide several powertrain options - petrol, diesel, and turbo - has played well in the mass-market segment that accommodates a wide range of customer requirements in going from a small to mid-sized SUV.

Of additional importance to its continued success has been the comprehensive after-sales service that Hyundai provides and its resale value. The evolution of the SUV to demand - with design, more advanced infotainment systems, and improved safety tech - has kept it relevant and at the forefront of customer preferences.

