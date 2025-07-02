HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Hyundai Creta Tops Suv Sales In India For June 2025, Marks 10 Years In Market

Hyundai Creta tops SUV sales in India for June 2025, marks 10 years in market

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jul 2025, 15:18 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • With 15,786 units sold in June 2025, the Creta becomes the highest-selling passenger vehicle in India for the third consecutive time.

Hyundai Creta
The Hyundai Creta retains its seat as the highest-selling passenger vehicle for the third consecutive time in June 2025.
Hyundai Creta
The Hyundai Creta retains its seat as the highest-selling passenger vehicle for the third consecutive time in June 2025.
View Personalised Offers on
Hyundai Creta arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The Hyundai Creta SUV has retained its seat as the highest-selling passenger vehicle in India for the third consecutive time. With 15,786 units sold in June 2025, it has solidified its position as one of the best-rated compact SUVs within the competitive Indian auto market. Debuted in 2015, the Creta has gained a strong customer base due to numerous factors, including exterior design, spacious cabin, an extensive feature list, and multiple options for the engine and gearbox.

The Creta has been the best-selling SUV in the first half of 2025, and this milestone coincides with the SUV’s 10th anniversary. Commenting on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “CRETA is not just a product, it is an emotion for over 1.2 million Indian families. Over the last decade, brand CRETA has consistently redefined the SUV space and remained a strong pillar of Hyundai’s growth in India. Becoming the bestselling model in June 2025, exactly as it completes 10 years in the country, is a testament to the love and trust that Indian customers have placed in the brand."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta Ev (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.4 kWh Range Icon473 km
₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta N Line
Engine Icon1482 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 16.93 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 14.59 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Force Motors Gurkha (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha
Engine Icon2596 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 16.75 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Garg adds that the Creta has been the highest-selling mid-size SUV in the country every completed year since its 2015 market debut.

Also Read : Hyundai sells 60,924 units in June 2025, SUVs contribute 67.6% to domestic sales

Hyundai Creta: Specs & Features

The Creta SUV offers three engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit, and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. The naturally aspirated petrol unit can be mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT. This powerplant makes 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque. The top-of-the-line turbo-petrol unit is offered with a 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed manual in the N-Line trim. With this, the Creta makes 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. The diesel engine makes 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and can be had with both manual and automatic options.

The SUV’s cabin houses a Dual-screen panel that houses an infotainment display and a digital cluster, measuring 10.25 inches each. The infotainment is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Creta further features dual-zone auto climate control, an 8-speaker audio system from Bose, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless charging. Occupants are treated with front ventilated seats and a powered seat for the driver.

Suggested watch: Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line – Which SUV suits you better?

Hyundai Creta: Pricing

The Hyundai Creta price starts from 11.10 lakh for the base Creta 1.5 MPi MT E - Petrol variant. The top-of-the-line model is the Creta 1.5 CRDi AT SX(O) Knight Dual Tone - Diesel, priced at 20.40 lakh. The 1.5-litre diesel mill is available from 12.68 lakh. The petrol unit with the automatic gearbox is available from 14.37 lakh. The diesel unit with the same starts at 17.85 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 02 Jul 2025, 15:18 PM IST
TAGS: auto sales hyundai creta hyundai creta

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.